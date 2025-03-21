Tadej Pogačar's quest for glory, San Remo Women is here, and will a sprinter win? Everything you need to know about Milan-San Remo

Milan-San Remo and San Remo Women

Saturday 22 March

Distance: 289km (men's), 156km (women)

Finish: 15:40 (men's), 13:30 (women's) GMT

The first Monument of the year is here, with Milan-San Remo and San Remo Women. The men's race is historic, one of the longest races on the calendar, all building towards that final hour climax. The women's race, meanwhile, is here for the first time, with no-one quite knowing how it will play out.

There are many storylines to look out for, from Tadej Pogačar's quest to tick off yet another big race, to Lotte Kopecky's first test of the season. The world champions will both be there, but there are so many more riders who could be victorious in San Remo. It is one of the hardest races to predict of the year, such are the possibilities.

Five things to look out for at Milan-San Remo

San Remo Women is here

For the first time in 20 years, there will be a women’s version of Milan-San Remo. Unlike the men's race, San Remo Women will begin in Genoa, not Pavia, but the routes will more or less be the same from around 140km to go. They might be called different things, but they’re versions of the same race, although the women’s race is 130km shorter, so the action will come quicker.

Pavia, not Milan

The men’s race is still called Milan-San Remo, but this will be the third year in a row that the race actually begins in Pavia, about 30km to the south of the Lombardian capital. The length of La Classicissima hasn’t changed a great deal as a result, however, with a bit more wiggling around the Po valley in the north before the race heads south. It’s not until the Passo del Turchino, about 130km in, that the racing really kicks off, though.

A sprinter’s race?

Of all the Monuments, and almost all the Classics, Milan-San Remo is the hardest to classify. It has been won by sprinters before - Mark Cavendish, John Degenkolb and most recently Jasper Philipsen - but also puncheurs like Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert and Julian Alaphilippe. With its flat finish on the Via Roma, there are often small groups at the end. It is always fascinating to see how it plays out, and the women’s edition is even more of an unknown.

Oil up

The olive oil produced in the region of San Remo is protected by a DOP - meaning it can only come from the area. Liguria in general is known for green-heavy pasta, thanks to pesto, which comes from Genoa, just down the coast. The riders will all be able to carb up with local cuisine and produce the night before their big race. A traditional Ligurian pasta consists of potatoes, green beans and basil.

Pogačar’s quest for the set

The easiest race to finish, but the hardest race to win. That’s the cliché about Milan-San Remo, a race which eluded some of the best bike riders in history. It was the one that got away from Philippe Gilbert, who won all four other Monuments, and is one of the two outstanding sports on Tadej Pogačar’s palmarès.

Focus on: The Poggio

It’s only 3.7km long - at an average of 3.7% too - but the Poggio is always decisive in Milan-San Remo. After the riders have been softened by the distance, the Cipressa/Poggio double act provides the touch-paper. The descent into San Remo is just as crucial as the climb itself, with the helter-skelter route a springboard to victory for many. If you don’t want it to end in a sprint, you’ve got to go clear here.

How to watch Milan-San Remo

It is on TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, accessible via a TV package or a Discovery+ subscription. Read more in our how to watch Milan-San Remo guide.

The men's race is live on TNT Sports 2 and Discovery+ from 8.30am GMT, with the women's edition is live on TNT Sports 3 and Discovery+ from 11am GMT.

Last year's Milan-San Remo podiums

Men’s

1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

2. Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco-AlUla

3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

Women’s

N/A - it's the first!

Riders to watch at Milan-San Remo

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) *****

How does Tadej Pogačar win Milan-San Remo? He has to go solo, surely, after his team have made the race hard on the three Capi. He has finished in the top five three years in a row, and will likely do so again on Saturday. He needs to escape though, and make it stick. Tricky when the world’s eyes will be on him.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) *****

We have had to wait a while for the world champion to start her 2025 season, but it will finally begin at San Remo Women, where she will surely be red-hot favourite for victory on the Via Roma. The Belgian can do it all - climb, sprint and time trial - so will be the ultimate one to watch.

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) ****

The Dutchwoman has pretty much won it all in her lengthy career, but has never had the opportunity to ride San Remo, so will be targeting one more trophy for her bulging cabinet. She has the punch and the sprint to win at the end of the race, and fits the profile of the rider who could be there at the end.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) ****

The former world champion and San Remo winner will be coming into the race off the back of Tirreno-Adriatico, so should have ridden himself into form. Considering he won his first event of the year, Le Samyn, he clearly was pretty good already. Could launch a flyer at the bottom of the Poggio.

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) ***

If the men’s race comes to a sprint, then last year’s winner Jasper Philipsen will be the favourite, but don’t discount the Italian challenger, Jonathan Milan. The sprinter can’t stop winning in 2025, and his style might be unorthodox, but it gets results. Could he gallop to victory?