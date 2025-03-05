San Remo Women route announced - Genoa start, 156km length and Cipressa-Poggio climax

The women's equivalent of Milan-San Remo is to return for the first time since 2005, on same day as men's race

Adam Becket
By
published

The first edition of San Remo Women for 20 years is to start in Genoa, cover 156km and finish with the classic Cipressa and Poggio climax, it was announced on Wednesday.

The route for the women's equivalent of Milan-San Remo was released at an event in Genoa; it will run on the same day as the men's race, 22 March. The race previously existed as the Primavera Classic, and was held between 1999 and 2005.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

