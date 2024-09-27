Women's Milan-San Remo confirmed for 2025, route and distance unknown

UCI announces addition to Women's WorldTour calendar, meaning four of the five men's Monuments now have women's equivalents

The men&#039;s peloton at the 2024 Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

A women's edition of Milan-San Remo will be raced in 2025, with the event added to the Women's WorldTour calendar, the UCI announced on Friday.

In a round-up of announcements from its management committee during the current World Championships, the addition was confirmed, after reporting earlier this week, with the first edition happening on 22 March 2025. As a result, the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, usually held the day after the men's San Remo, is understood to have been moved a week earlier in the calendar.

