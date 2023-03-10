How to watch Milan-San Remo 2023: Live stream the first Monument of the season

Milan-San Remo is always a big moment in the cycling season – the long-awaited first Monument of the year.

This year’s edition of the race will be held on Saturday 18 March and some of the peloton's biggest hitters are already signed up – Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), to name but three.

This year's 'Primavera' as it's known, is the longest one-day race on the calendar at 294km. While up until now it has always started from Milan, this year it begins just outside, in the town of Abbiategrasso. From there, it heads south to the Mediterranean coast before heading west to San Remo in the Liguria region.

The riders will encounter the mid-sized climb of the Passo del Turchino mid-route, but the key phase of the race begins with around 20km to go, with the storied ascents of the Cipressa and the Poggio.

Matej Mohorič of Bahrain Victorious won last year with a daring attack on the final descent, holding on to win on the Via Roma - San Remo's famous finishing straight. He is set to defend his title this year, but could have serious competition from the likes of Van Der Poel, Van Aert and many more.

Here’s how you can watch the 2023 Milan-San Remo on Saturday March 18:

HOW TO WATCH MILAN-SAN REMO 2023

In the UK, you'll be able to watch Milan-San Remo live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+ (opens in new tab). On each of those platforms the coverage begins at 8.45am (UK time) and goes all the way through till 5.30pm.

If you don't already have one, you can subscribe to GCN+ for £6.99 per month, or pay an annual fee of £39.99.

New subscriptions to Eurosport are now with Discovery+ (opens in new tab) and cost either £6.99 per month, or £59.99 annually.

If you happen to be out of the country when the race is on then you can just download a VPN and choose your location to watch live as if you are back at home. Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

HOW TO WATCH MILAN-SAN REMO 2023 IN THE US, CANADA AND AUSTRALIA

For cycling fans in the USA, Canada and Australia, Milan-San Remo will be available to view both live and on demand through GCN+.

In order to watch, you'll need to sign up to either a monthly or annual subscription.