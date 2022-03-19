Tadej Pogačar: 'I didn’t dare follow Mohorič at Milan-San Remo, I know that he's crazy when the road goes down'
The Tour de France champion came up short after repeated attacks on the Poggio
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) says he "didn't dare" follow eventual winner Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) on the final descent at Milan-San Remo, saying his Slovenian compatriot was already taking big risks when he first passed him.
The Tour de France champion came up short of victory, taking fifth on the line, after animating the 113th edition of the Italian Monument with repeated attacking on the final ascent of the Poggio.
A marked man, the 23-year-old was unable to dislodge his closest rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), and couldn't make a move with Søren Kragh Andersen (DSM) stick after Pogačar followed the Dane's attack within 500m of the Poggio summit.
On the notoriously technical descent from the top, it was Mohorič that put the most powerful riders in the world in the shade, taking significant risks to gap Pogačar and the other riders before soloing to victory. Mohorič revealed after the race that he was using a dropper post to aide his descending.
Pogačar finished the race satisfied despite seeing his hopes of victory fade on the Poggio descent, saying he simply wouldn't follow "crazy" Mohorič on the downhill.
“I’m happy: we showed a great team performance, racing proactively," Pogačar said after the finish.
"Congratulations to my team-mates and congratulations to Matej Mohorič, he deserved the victory: before the race, he told me not to try to follow him downhill and I replied that I was aware that it would be very difficult to follow him, since I know that he is crazy when the road goes down and also having noticed that he had a seat post dropper to launch even better.
"In fact, when he overtook me downhill, I saw that he was already taking big risks, drifting and even coming off the road, so I didn’t dare follow him."
Pogačar has been at his formidable best so far this season, winning the two stage races - the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico - and his only one-day race Strade Bianche before competing at Milan-San Remo. He'll next head for his debut at the Flemish Classics at Dwars door Vlaanderen (March 30), before his second Monument of the year at the Tour of Flanders (April 3). Before that though, he says he'll need some rest.
"What we have done today as a team is an excellent sign for the next races and for the Milan-San Remo editions that we will race in the next few years," Pogačar said. "It was a very fun Classic.
"Now three days of rest await me, then I’ll start preparing my next appointments ”.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Richard is digital editor of Cycling Weekly. Joining the team in 2013, Richard became editor of the website in 2014 and coordinates site content and strategy, leading the news team in coverage of the world's biggest races and working with the tech editor to deliver comprehensive buying guides, reviews, and the latest product news.
An occasional racer, Richard spends most of his time preparing for long-distance touring rides these days, or getting out to the Surrey Hills on the weekend on his Specialized Tarmac SL6 (with an obligatory pub stop of course).
-
-
Five talking points from Milan-San Remo 2022
The spring Classics season got off with a bang at the first Monument of the year
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel 'disappointed' after racing return at Milan-San Remo ends in podium finish
The Dutchman says his third place was 'another missed opportunity' but was pleased with status of back injury
By Richard Windsor • Published
-
Five talking points from Milan-San Remo 2022
The spring Classics season got off with a bang at the first Monument of the year
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel 'disappointed' after racing return at Milan-San Remo ends in podium finish
The Dutchman says his third place was 'another missed opportunity' but was pleased with status of back injury
By Richard Windsor • Published
-
Matej Mohorič says he used dropper post on his bike at Milan-San Remo
The Slovenian adopts mountain bike tech to enable fast descent off the Poggio
By Richard Windsor • Published
-
Matej Mohorič puts in stunning descent to solo to Milan-San Remo glory
The Bahrain-Victorious rider attacked on the descent of the Poggio to win the season's first monument.
By Pete Trifunovic • Published
-
Defending champion Jasper Stuyven out of Milan-San Remo with sickness
Mads Pedersen will step in and race his first La Classicissima
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
'One-day racing is totally different -everything still has to go right for Pogačar to win Milan-San Remo'
Former Milan-San Remo winner Simon Gerrans says the Monument is a 'whole different beast' for the Slovenian
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Five things to look out for at Milan-San Remo 2022
The longest one-day race of the year takes place on Saturday, and there's a strong lineup ready to fight it out for the prestigious title
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Mark Cavendish: No one at Quick-Step asked me about riding Milan-San Remo
Fabio Jakobsen to ride the first Monument of the season after Julian Alaphilippe drops out
By Adam Becket • Published