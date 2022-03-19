Wout van Aert: 'I wasted a lot of energy on Pogačar’s attacks'
Belgian says lack of cohesion in the chasing group cost them a shot at Milan-San Remo victory
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) points to his marking of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) as the key reason he was unable to fight for victory at Milan-San Remo on Saturday.
The Belgian champion was the most active in bringing back the rampaging Tour de France champion, who was intent on breaking the race up on the final ascent of the Poggio with numerous attacks.
>>> Five talking points from Milan-San Remo 2022
After Matej Mohorič slipped away on the descent of the Poggio, Van Aert was unable to make the effort to get across to the lone leader due to his spent energy, while the chasing group - which contained the likes of Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) - was unable to work well enough together to close the gap. The 2020 winner Van Aert suggested some of those in the group were already eyeing a potential podium spot instead of victory, which hampered the chase.
"I wasted a lot of energy on Pogacar’s attacks”, Van Aert said. “That’s why I didn’t manage to be with him when Mohorič attacked. I knew he was dangerous. You can’t give him 10 meters because he’ll be gone. I chased him to win. Maybe others were already busy trying to get a podium place. They have every right to do so, of course."
Van Aert entered the near 300km race as the key favourite after a sterling start to the season in which he has won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, as well as a stage at Paris-Nice. Despite using his energy reserves chasing down Pogačar, Van Aert remained staunch in his opinion that he wouldn't have approached the race any differently in hindsight.
"I don’t think we should have handled the race differently," he said. "I am pleased with the work the team did today. If I can’t win, I prefer going down fighting. I think that’s what happened”
His Jumbo-Visma sports director Arthur van Dongen agreed, saying: “Of course we are disappointed. After all, we were riding for victory. In hindsight, I don’t think we can blame ourselves. The team did an excellent job. We made a plan beforehand and all our riders executed it well. Wout is a little disappointed, but he is proud of the work of his teammates. That feeling prevails.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Richard is digital editor of Cycling Weekly. Joining the team in 2013, Richard became editor of the website in 2014 and coordinates site content and strategy, leading the news team in coverage of the world's biggest races and working with the tech editor to deliver comprehensive buying guides, reviews, and the latest product news.
An occasional racer, Richard spends most of his time preparing for long-distance touring rides these days, or getting out to the Surrey Hills on the weekend on his Specialized Tarmac SL6 (with an obligatory pub stop of course).
-
-
Tadej Pogačar: 'I didn’t dare follow Mohorič at Milan-San Remo, I know that he's crazy when the road goes down'
The Tour de France champion came up short after repeated attacks on the Poggio
By Richard Windsor • Published
-
Five talking points from Milan-San Remo 2022
The spring Classics season got off with a bang at the first Monument of the year
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar: 'I didn’t dare follow Mohorič at Milan-San Remo, I know that he's crazy when the road goes down'
The Tour de France champion came up short after repeated attacks on the Poggio
By Richard Windsor • Published
-
Five talking points from Milan-San Remo 2022
The spring Classics season got off with a bang at the first Monument of the year
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel 'disappointed' after racing return at Milan-San Remo ends in podium finish
The Dutchman says his third place was 'another missed opportunity' but was pleased with status of back injury
By Richard Windsor • Published
-
Matej Mohorič says he used dropper post on his bike at Milan-San Remo
The Slovenian adopts mountain bike tech to enable fast descent off the Poggio
By Richard Windsor • Published
-
Matej Mohorič puts in stunning descent to solo to Milan-San Remo glory
The Bahrain-Victorious rider attacked on the descent of the Poggio to win the season's first monument.
By Pete Trifunovic • Published
-
Defending champion Jasper Stuyven out of Milan-San Remo with sickness
Mads Pedersen will step in and race his first La Classicissima
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
'One-day racing is totally different -everything still has to go right for Pogačar to win Milan-San Remo'
Former Milan-San Remo winner Simon Gerrans says the Monument is a 'whole different beast' for the Slovenian
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Five things to look out for at Milan-San Remo 2022
The longest one-day race of the year takes place on Saturday, and there's a strong lineup ready to fight it out for the prestigious title
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published