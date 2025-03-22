How to watch Milan-San Remo 2025: Everything you need to live stream the first Monument of the season

First held in 1907, Milan-San Remo – also known as 'La Primavera' – is one of the oldest races on the cycling calendar, earning its badge as one of the five Monuments, and the first one scheduled in the season.

This year's men's edition marks the 116th to take place, while the women's race – San Remo Women – returns after a 20-year hiatus.

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch Milan-San Remo wherever you are.

Quick guide to watching Milan-San Remo 2025

UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon)

TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon) US: Max (from $9.99/mon, $99.99/year)

Max (from $9.99/mon, $99.99/year) Canada: Flobikes ($39.99/mon)

Flobikes ($39.99/mon) Australia: SBS (free)

SBS (free) New Zealand: Staylive

Staylive Free live stream: SBS (Australia), Rai (Italy), RTBF/Auvio (Belgium)

SBS (Australia), Rai (Italy), RTBF/Auvio (Belgium) Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with NordVPN

How to watch Milan-San Remo in the UK

In the UK, the men's race will be shown on TNT Sports 2, while the women's race will be on TNT Sports 3.

The event can also be streamed on Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month.

TNT Sports is also £30.99 a month, but is cheaper with certain TV packages. Virgin Media customers, for example, can add it to their bundle for an additional £18 a month. Sky TV customers can do the same for an extra £30 a month. EE mobile customers can purchase TNT Sports as an add-on for £20 a month.

If you are travelling abroad when Milan-San Remo is on, you can still access your usual broadcast with a VPN. Simply download a VPN, set the country to your home location and stream as normal – more details below.

How to watch Milan-San Remo in the US and Canada

Max has the rights to broadcast Milan-San Remo in the US. The channel is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, who also operate TNT Sports and Eurosport in Europe.

Plans begin at $99.99 a year, or $9.99 a month for the Basic plan with adverts. Max also offers two ad-free plans: Standard ($16.99/mon, $169.99/year) and Premium ($20.99/month, $209.99/year).

In Canada, Flobikes is in charge of this year's Milan-San Remo coverage. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans. The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.

Can I watch Milan-San Remo for free?

Fans in Australia, Italy and Belgium can watch Milan-San Remo for free thanks to broadcasters in their regions.

In Australia, the race will be shown on TV and online by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster.

Viewers in the host country of Italy can watch the race on Rai or online on RaiPlay, while those in Belgium can enjoy free coverage with RTBF's streaming platform, Auvio.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your typical coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Milan-San Remo while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations...

What to expect at Milan-San Remo

At 289km, the men's Milan-San Remo is famous for being the longest race on the calendar. The women's race this year is 156km, which is neither noteworthily long nor short.

Both will tackle the same finale along the Italian Riviera. This counts the trio of short ascents known as the Tre Capi – Capo Mele, Capo Cervo and Capo Berta – before the two climbs of the Cipressa and Poggio. The winners will then be decided on a flat finish on San Remo's wide Via Roma.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is the reigning champion for the men's race. There are no riders on the women's start list who competed in the last edition of 'La Primavera Rosa' in 2005. Among the favourites this time round are Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek).

What time is Milan San Remo on?

UK coverage of Milan-San Remo will begin on TNT Sports 2 and Discovery+ from 8:30 GMT, with the broadcast ending at 16:30. The women's race will be shown on TNT Sports 3 from 11:00 GMT to 14:00.

In the US, the men's race will be on from 4:30 ET on Max. The broadcast of the women's race will begin at 7:00 ET.