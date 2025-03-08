British teenager Imogen Wolff claims first pro win for Visma-Lease a Bike

18-year-old says she didn't expect a victory to come 'so soon'

Imogen Wolff at the Cyclo-cross national championships 2025
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published

On just her fourth race day as a fully fledged pro, 18-year-old Brit Imogen Wolff earned her first career victory, prevailing in the sprint on the final stage of the Vuelta a Extremadura.

The teenager won from a field containing Grand Tour stage winners, on a course that was reduced to 69.4km due to wet weather conditions.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

