Lance Armstrong says he didn’t like the Greg LeMond part of the ESPN documentary

Lance Armstrong didn’t like the Greg LeMond section of the ESPN documentary on his life and career, the film’s director has revealed.

Marina Zenovich, who has previously won Emmy’s for her work, said LeMond refused to be interviewed for ‘Lance’, the second and final part of which aired on May 31, but that Armstrong still took umbrage with the archive interview included from the three-time Tour de France winner.

“He doesn’t think I represented the Greg LeMond section as truthfully as I could have,” Zenovich told Insider.

“When Lance won the prologue to the 1999 Tour, I was close to tears,” says LeMond in the archive footage shown. “When I heard he was working with Michele Ferrari, I was devastated. If Lance is clean, it is the greatest comeback in the history of sport. If he isn’t, it would be the greatest fraud.”

The documentary then goes on to imply that at the time Armstrong tried to ruin LeMond’s relationship with Trek in retaliation for LeMond’s stance.

“There are still very specific things that I think still upset him,” Zenovich added. “For some of these people they just want to move on, and for others, they don’t, but I had to tell the whole story.”

Zenovich said she is confident everything presented in her documentary is accurate, and also that she included the scene where Armstrong cuts his finger while cooking at home because she thought “people want to see him bleed”.

Zenovich said the scene, where Armstrong is helping to prepare dinner with his fiancée Anna Hansen, was kept in to show viewers Armstrong’s lack of understanding of the world outside of cycling.

“In the footage, he’s trying to help but he doesn’t really know how to,” she said. “He doesn’t know how to use a cheese peeler. That was so shocking. It’s not in the movie, but one person I interviewed told me, ‘Lance went into a wind tunnel as a teenager and came out a grownup.’ His whole life all he’s been geared towards is being an athlete.”

Zenovich went to Austin, Texas, in December 2019 to show Armstrong the finished film, with the 48-year-old airing his dissatisfaction with the LeMond section.

When the documentary was premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival back in January, Armstrong didn’t show up.