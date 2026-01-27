'The safest and most responsible decision' – Australian ProSeries races cancelled due to extreme temperatures

Both the men's and women's Surf Coast Classics have been called off

The peloton at the Women&#039;s Surf Coast Classic 2025
Bushfire fears and extreme temperatures in Australia have caused the cancellation of the Surf Coast Classics.

The women's and men's one-day races, both ProSeries events, were scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday in the state of Victoria, but have been called off amid heat soaring to 45°C (113°F). A fire ban is in place across all of Victoria on Tuesday.

It comes after the Tour Down Under faced extreme temperatures of over 40°C (104°F) in South Australia, forcing stage four of the men's race to be altered.

“The safety of our riders, teams, staff, volunteers and spectators remains our highest priority," race director Scott Sunderland said in a statement.

"While it’s unfortunate to cancel these two fantastic events, I’d like to acknowledge the CFA (Country Fire Authority), Victoria Police, local authorities and our event partners for their strong collaboration and timely guidance throughout this process.

"We’ll continue to work closely with emergency services and local authorities on whether it is safe and appropriate to hold an alternative event."

