Tour Down Under Queen Stage shortened over 'extreme' fire danger and severe heat

Stage four of the Tour Down Under has been shortened and moved earlier due to 'extreme' fire danger warnings and potential temperatures of up to 43 degrees celsius (109 degrees farenheit).

As a result, Willunga Hill has been pulled from the route entirely; the peloton was supposed to climb the famous hill three times.

The decision was made following consultation with emergency services including the Country Fire Service and South Australia Police, riders and the UCI.

Instead of the planned 176km route, stage four will be ridden over 131km, starting an hour earlier, too. The race will still go to to Willunga, but not up the climb, with the same finish as stage one of the women's event used. Despite the earlier start time, temperatures will likely still nudge 40°C.

"While the removal of the famous Willunga Hill climb is disappointing news for cycling fans – ultimately rider and spectator safety is always the number one priority for our event," Stuart O'Grady, the race director, said in a statement.

"Following consultation with emergency services authorities, riders and the UCI, we have agreed to proceed with a modified program for Saturday’s racing.

"I encourage fans to stay cool tomorrow, be sun-smart and always listen to the advice of emergency services throughout the day."

Organisers have asked fans to not ride up Willunga Hill on Saturday due to the high temperatures, and follow guidance from emergency services. Stage five is expected to remain the same.

The changes to the stage mean that it will likely not be a day for general classification riders but another sprint. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), the race leader, with 1:05 over the first rider from another team, might already have sealed overall victory as a result.

All UCI races follow High Temperature Protocol, which is measured using the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature Index (WBGT). This takes into account factors to produce a measure of heat stress in direct sunlight. Stage four would be well into the high risk bracket.