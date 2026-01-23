Tour Down Under Queen Stage shortened over 'extreme' fire danger and severe heat

Willunga Hill taken out of race route due to weather warnings

Adam Becket's avatar
By
published
The peloton rides through an arid landscape at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Stage four of the Tour Down Under has been shortened and moved earlier due to 'extreme' fire danger warnings and potential temperatures of up to 43 degrees celsius (109 degrees farenheit).

As a result, Willunga Hill has been pulled from the route entirely; the peloton was supposed to climb the famous hill three times.

Instead of the planned 176km route, stage four will be ridden over 131km, starting an hour earlier, too. The race will still go to to Willunga, but not up the climb, with the same finish as stage one of the women's event used. Despite the earlier start time, temperatures will likely still nudge 40°C.

>>> It could get to 40°C at the Tour Down Under this week – how hot is too hot for pro cycling?

"While the removal of the famous Willunga Hill climb is disappointing news for cycling fans – ultimately rider and spectator safety is always the number one priority for our event," Stuart O'Grady, the race director, said in a statement.

"Following consultation with emergency services authorities, riders and the UCI, we have agreed to proceed with a modified program for Saturday’s racing.

Explore More
Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.