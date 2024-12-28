How sustainable is cycling, really? An expert's take

Wondering what you can do to reduce your impact on the environment? We put the questions to an expert

Cycling is a sustainable form of transport, but that doesn't automatically mean all cyclists have 'done their bit'. We asked ultra-distance cyclist and sustainability expert Dr Ian Walker how bikes can best help the planet.

How can a cyclist make their riding more sustainable?

