The Brompton World Championships are back and entries are open now

Ever fancied taking your folding bike to its very limit – well this is the perfect opportunity

If you’ve ever been trundling along on your beloved commuter and wondered what it could really do if put to the test, Brompton have the perfect event for you.

The iconic folding bike brand have announced the return of the Brompton World Championships, due to be held in central London in August.

Hundreds of suited-up riders take part in the eccentric spectacle, that includes a Le Mans-style dash to unfold their machines.

Winner of the 2018 championship, Cam Gutteridge, said: “I can safely say that nothing compares to the thrill and atmosphere that accompanies the Brompton World Championships.

“Stepping up onto the podium was definitely something I won’t be forgetting in a hurry.

“A fantastic event to be able to take part in and quite the spectacle to watch too.”

Entry for the race is now open and closes on February 11 for the 2019 event, which will be held on Saturday, August 3.

The event is held during the Prudential RideLondon, which guarantees a big turnout to watch the bizarre race on The Mall near Buckingham Palace.

There is a strict no Lycra rule enforced, in tune with the commuting pedigree of Brompton bicycles.

Around 550 riders will take to the 16km circuit around St James’ Park in the final.

Qualifying events are held across the world in the run-up to the main event, with riders from 27 different nations competing last year.

Prizes will be handed out for the men and women’s podium finishes, as well as the first male and female veterans across the line.

Awards will also be given out to the best team, and the best dressed men and women riders.

The Brompton World Championship has now been running for 11 years.

Successful entrants are selected randomly and will be from across a range of abilities.

Entry costs £50 and successful entrants will be informed no later than Wednesday, February 13.