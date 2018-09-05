87-year-old completes LEJOG on an 18-year-old Brompton

Donald and his son are investigating if the feat can be recognised as a world record

An 87-year-old man has ridden from Lands End to John o’Groats, aboard a Brompton folding bike that’s almost two decades old.

Donald Wells completed the 1,000-mile journey in five weeks and two days, enjoying the ride at what he called a “leisurely pace.”

In 2014, Tony Rathbone took the Guiness World Record for being the oldest person to complete the ride – aged 81 – so Wells and his son are investigating if his ride can be recognised as the new standard to beat.

Wells – a lifelong cyclist from Emsworth, Hampshire – started embarking on long distance challenges after his wife passed away, more than 23-years ago.

He’s toured all over the world, but proclaimed this trip was one of the hardest due to the “sharp, unforgiving hills” the UK roads have to offer.

The Brompton bike Wells used is 18-years-old, though he did splash out on a new saddle before beginning the journey. Along the way, Wells slept in hostels, hotels and on a park bench.

Speaking after his trip, Wells commented: “I’m pleased with what I did but it’s just like any normal cycle ride for me, I don’t see it as anything particularly daring.