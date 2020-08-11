British Cycling recruiting for ‘one of the best jobs in British sport’ as CEO steps down

British Cycling will look to fill “one of the best jobs in British sport” after its CEO will leave for literal pastures new in 2021.

Julie Harrington, who has been CEO since May 2017, will leave in the new year to become CEO of the British Horseracing Authority.

>> Save up to 35% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

“Wherever I have been since 2017, I have been proud to say I work for British Cycling. There have been challenges but it has been hugely rewarding and a lot of fun. With the team at British Cycling, we’ve achieved a great deal together and established solid foundations for the future of the federation as well as the sport,” Harrington said.

“I remain in post to the end of the year and I look forward to supporting the Board in my succession, leading the team to a return to a healthy domestic sporting calendar, as we build back from a global pandemic, and ensuring the new CEO can build on the new enthusiasm for cycling we’ve seen in 2020.”

>>> Road bike size guide: how to choose a bike that fits

Harrington took over from Ian Drake, who spent seven years as chief executive before stepping down three months earlier than planned in April 2017, with the new appointment being hired in an Olympic and Paralympic year.

“We have bolstered our integrity and compliance processes, strengthened our regional structures to better develop grassroots cycle sport and established a firm financial footing with a sound cost base, thanks to the support of our members, Sport England, UK Sport and our commercial partners,” British Cycling Chair Frank Slevin said.

“While we wish Julie well in her new role, I am excited to now recruit for one of the best jobs in British sport. The right candidate will be inspired by the potential of an organisation that enjoys a unique role in this country: we support some of our greatest athletes to achieve their best and that inspiration is driving the transformation of Britain into a great cycling nation.

“We know our work isn’t just measured in the sense of community that comes with taking part in sport but also in the positive impact more people cycling can have on an individual’s health and wellbeing, and on the places we live and work by cutting congestion and improving air quality.

“Like any organisation we have our challenges but, with the Prime Minister predicting ‘a golden age for cycling’, this is the best time to be joining British Cycling.”