After its biggest year yet, MADE confirms 2026 dates and return to Portland's Zidell Yards

After celebrating its largest edition to date in 2025, MADE, the world’s largest showcase of handmade bicycle craftsmanship, has announced its return to Portland for 2026. The fourth annual event will take place August 21–23, 2026, once again at Zidell Yards.

In just three short years, MADE has become the anchor of the frame-building calendar, drawing crowds who admire titanium welds and carbon layups with the reverence typically reserved for fine art. This year’s edition was the biggest yet, welcoming more than 6,500 attendees who packed the hall, joined group rides, and toured the workshops of local framebuilders and industry icons like Chris King.

Building on that momentum, MADE 2026 will feature an expanded show floor with more than 200 exhibitors, new interactive activations and a full three-day weekend of programming "designed to enhance the exhibitor and attendee experience."

“We are excited for MADE’s fourth year and the ability to secure Zidell Yards as a venue again," said Billy Sinkford, the visionary and director of the show. “2025 was our biggest year yet. The response was incredible. A packed hall of enthusiastic cyclists and builders set the stage for a wonderful weekend of programming.”

Launched in 2022, MADE was created to give framebuilders a vibrant platform for exposure and expression. Its debut event sold out quickly, outgrew its initial venue within months, and became one of the most talked-about industry events that year. Since then, the show has expanded its reach with two successful editions in Portland and a 2024 debut in Australia, held in partnership with FYXO and alongside the Melbourne Roobaix.

MADE continues to unite builders, brands and cycling enthusiasts from around the world, with more than a dozen countries represented in 2025. The show aims to highlight the depth and diversity of the global handmade bicycle community while also offering a weekend filled with rides, events and celebrations both on-site and throughout Portland.

Registration for returning exhibitors is now open, with new exhibitor applications and ticket sales launching in mid-January.