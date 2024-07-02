Eye candy: our favourite builds from MADE Australia bike show

Nearly 50 bike builders showcased their craft at MADE Australia show in Melbourne

MADE Australia
(Image credit: MADE)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

The world’s largest custom handmade bike show, MADE, held its first Australian edition over the weekend with nearly 50 exhibitors showing off their craftsmanship.

A vision of industry veteran Billy Sinkford, MADE is an international handmade bike show that's proving that the interest in handcrafted bicycles is alive and well, despite the bike industry's struggles in recent years. When MADE made its debut in August 2023 in Portland, Oregon, USA, it instantly became the world's largest handmade bike show, showcasing the art of 200 global bike builders and brands and attracting over 5,000 consumers over the course of the three-day event. See our favorite builds from the 2023 show here

Image 1 of 2
Wondercross AR Ti
(Image credit: MADE)
Image 1 of 2
Prova
(Image credit: MADE)
Image 1 of 3
Palmer Fast Road
(Image credit: MADE)
Image 1 of 2
simpatico bunyip
(Image credit: MADE)
Image 1 of 2
Curve Air Belgie
(Image credit: MADE)
Image 1 of 2
Baum Orbis+
(Image credit: MADE)
Image 1 of 2
Lost Workshop
(Image credit: MADE)
Image 1 of 2
Woods Nomad
(Image credit: MADE)

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1