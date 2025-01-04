'Not just another semi-slick': a first ride on Rene Herse's first-ever part-knob, part-slick gravel tyre

With pro racer input and patent-pending innovations, Rene Herse unveils a 'best of both worlds,' fast yet grippy gravel tyre

Profile of the Rene Herse Corkscrew Climb gravel tyre
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in News

After three years of research and development, René Herse, known for its high-performance bicycle tyres and components, has launched its first semi-slick tyre model.

Semi-slick designs are commonplace in gravel cycling, and René Herse readily acknowledges its late arrival to the category, stating: “we have a lot of respect for pioneers who came before us. We also have a healthy degree of scepticism when faced with groupthink and innovations that don’t make sense. That’s why, until now, there hasn’t been a semi-slick gravel tyre in the René Herse program. Simply put, the established way to make semi-slicks resulted in tyres that were neither particularly fast, nor did they grip particularly well.”

