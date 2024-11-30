I've always been a fan of Continental GP tyres, and with the GP5000S TRs at 40% off this Black Friday they're a steal

You always hear great things about Continental bike tyres, and I for one love them. At 40% off I'll be buying a few of the GP5000S TRs for myself.

Continental GP5000S tyre being fitted on wheel
(Image credit: Continental)
When I started cycling over 15 years ago, everyone raved about Continental GP4000 tyres, so, of course, these were what I fitted on my first road bike. For those British roads during the winter months, I'd go for a set of 4 Seasons. Back to 2024, and the flagship GP5000S is one of my go-tos. They're so heavily discounted this Black Friday at Merlin Cycles that I'll be stocking up myself.

You can check out a review of the Grand Prix 5000 AS TR tyres, which have a fairly similar ride feel, but are tailored for all seasons with improved grip, durability and puncture protection. The GP5000 S TRs are really designed with summer in mind, that said, I've taken them on the odd gravel adventure so they'll cope alright on winter tarmac.

Continental GP5000S TR folding road tyre

Continental GP5000S TR folding road tyre

US: Was $86.66, now $51.99 Save 40%
UK: Was £79.99, now £47.99 Save 40%

View Deal

