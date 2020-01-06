Score 9/10 Pros Construction

Comfort

Fabric performance

Cons Best suited to really cold conditions Price as reviewed: £160

For the rider wanting to go out in the worst of the winter weather the Endura Pro SL bibtight II has all the features to keep you comfortable and riding on through the worst of conditions.

Endura has opted for a multi-fabric construction on the Pro SL, combining classic warm and brushed thermoroubaix with four-way stretch windproof panels to add strategic protection where needed. To add to its wet weather prowess the tight has also been treated with an eco-friendly PFC free DWR coating.

The tight extends higher around the midriff than many, eliminating any cold spots around the kidneys. Endura has included a short zip at the front to make the Pro SL still easy to get on and off as well as being more practical for ‘comfort breaks’.

In a not to visibility on the road, a good level of reflectivity on the back of the calf aids low light condition safety.

Slide the Pro SL on and the multi-panel construction provides a snug fit that at first feels a little restrictive. All this is forgotten as soon as you jump on a bike, when the Pro SL reveals an almost perfect cut for spending countless hours on the bike.

Adding to the comfort, Endura has included its top of the range 700 series chamois pad in the Pro SL bibtight. This features a multi density construction and no seams, providing a well supportive but very comfortable pad.

Unlike the options in its top end shorts, where the chamois is available in a range of widths, this pad is only available in a medium – but it should fit most people very well.

Buy now: Endura Pro SL Bibtight II for £113.99 from Rutland Cycles

Thanks to the performance of the materials used in the Pro SL and the more encompassing construction it holds up well in frigid conditions and also does a great job of shedding road spray. However, like many proper winter tights this does result in a garment that does get a little warm and sweaty when the temperature elevates into higher single figures, or when riding really hard. So bear this in mind when piling on the layers up top.

Endura are so confident you will be happy with the Pro SL bibtights that it also offers a 90 day comfort guarantee, allowing you to try them and if you’re not happy, return them for a refund or replacement.

Verdict A very comfortable and fully protective set of bibtights that will see of the worst of the winter weather. Although they might be a bit too warm for most conditions.

Details

Sizes: XS-XXL

Weight:

Contact: endurasport.com

