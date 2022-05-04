EF Education-EasyPost reveal new kit for the Giro d'Italia
The US team's traditional pink jersey is swapped for a darker colour that won't clash with the race leader's maglia rosa
For the third year running, EF Education-Easy Post will head into the Giro d'Italia wearing a new kit.
With their usual pink team jersey too close to the race's iconic maglia rosa the US-based WorldTour team have instead opted for something a little darker ahead of Friday's opening stage in Budapest.
Noted for their bright kit designs, made in conjunction with sponsor Rapha, the eight-man EF squad will race the 105th edition of the Giro in a jersey that blends black with dark green, to match their bibs, as well as the occasional splash of pink too. However this being EF the kit is far from muted. It uses a similar deconstructed Argyle-inspired pattern featured on the traditional pink kit, which is a nod the team's Garmin-Slipstream days and looks as though it were designed by Jackson Pollock.
The team created plenty of publicity during the 2020 Giro when they teamed up with skateboard brand Palace to create a kit that featured, among other things, a cartoon image of a duck. Unfortunately the kit had been registered late resulting in a fine, which only seemed to add to its notoriety, with jerseys swapping hands on eBay for the price of a decent set of carbon wheels.
EF's line-up for this year's race features plenty of stage winning potential in the shape of Magnus Cort, who rides La Corsa Rosa for the first time and will hope to add to his six Vuelta and two TdF stage wins, Jonathan Caicedo, who won stage three on Mount Etna in the 2020 Giro as well as the British pair of Simon Carr and Owain Doull.
The team's GC hopes look to rest squarely on the shoulders of another Brit, climber Hugh Carthy, who finished eighth in the 2021 edition.
Luke Friend
