dhb Aeron Turbo shorts review - an effective 'budget' indoor-specific option

Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Riding indoors can be a hot and sweaty affair. Many people choose to wear old kit that’s seen a fair few rides already, while others plumb for a more modern approach: indoor training-specific clothing.

The Aeron shorts from dhb are such an item of clothing, designed to help keep you cool whilst training indoors on the bike.

They combine a slightly higher-rising cut on the legs with different types of material to help heat escape and keep your body cool. It’s explicitly aimed at people who indoor train regularly and, as such, has a chamois pad which is designed for the rigours of indoor training.

To further limit the amount of materials used, the Aeron Turbo shorts utilise a 'waist short' design, as opposed to the more traditional 'bib short' arrangement. It's an increasing trend for the best indoor training kit – but if you do prefer the straps, then do check out Le Col's Pro Indoor Training Shorts as a bibbed alterative.

When I initially tried the Aeron Turbo Shorts, I was a bit concerned about how well they would stay up without the shoulder straps – and whether they would ride up on the thigh, too. Happily, though, they performed their job well.

dhb Aeron Turbo Shorts: construction

(Image credit: Myles Warwood)

The shorts are made up of two materials. Whilst both these materials are constituted by a Polyamide (Nylon) and Elastane (Spandex) mix, the ratio changes slightly from the main fabric to the side panels, which are designed to keep you cooler. The side panels contain more spandex and are not quite see-through but dark enough to be discrete.

The lightweight and highly-breathable material is also quick drying and wicks sweat away from your body to help keep your temperature down. With the addition of a fan, this cooling is amplified and helps keep you focused on the bike.

The chamois itself is constructed in a way which is more comfortable on the turbo. When riding indoors, we tend to move on the bike much less than we would on the road, often sitting for longer periods of time, As a result, the chamois has a more challenging job to perform. Despite the challenge, the Elastic Interface NICE HD Super Air pad, rises to the mark.

dhb Aeron Turbo Shorts: the ride

(Image credit: Myles Warwood)

With the shorts cut slightly shorter in the leg to aid with the cooling, my concern was that the silicone gripper wouldn’t grip properly, the shorts would ride up, and I’d forever be pulling them down.

However, I’m happy to report no such issues in this area; whilst they did move up a little, I wouldn’t say I was pulling them down every two minutes, nor did it distract me from my rides.

Similarly for the rear of the shorts, despite the lack of bib straps, they stayed perfectly in place and I didn’t ever feel as if I was exposed.

I have to say, that for the duration of the turbo session, the shorts did as described, they helped to keep my body temperature down. I didn’t ever feel as if I was overheating on the bike. They were comfortable to ride in.

At times I did feel I needed to get out of the saddle to help aid blood circulation and comfort, but that can be the same with most shorts after an elongated seated effort.

dhb Aeron Turbo Shorts: value and conclusion

There’s no shying away from the cost. These are $90 / £70 for what used to be Wiggle’s bargain brand. But they are much cheaper than Le Col Pro Indoor Bib Shorts which cost $210 / £180, and are a similar price to Van Rysel's Ultralight Racer Shorts ($99.99 / £64.99).

If your riding is indoor-specific, turbo training or spin classes, these Aeron Turbo Shorts would be good value for money compared to the competition.