Men's Velocio LUXE bib shorts review

In naming these bib shorts as luxury, Velocio have not so subtly proclaimed that they are of the highest standards.

I cannot, after two months on test, find a way to disagree.

They’re costly, coming in at £210, but for riders who spend multiple hours in the saddle for several days a week, these are shorts that never irritate, never chafe, never cause discomfort and get taken out of the wardrobe as quickly as they were put back in.

Coming in six possible dark colours, when paired with the appropriate jersey - I tested the coffee shorts with a light olive jersey that camouflaged me well in a springtime forest - they exude the word that the American brand clearly designed them to: luxurious.

(Image credit: Future)

Construction

These bib shorts are the updated version of a line that has been running for quite a few years, Velocio creating this offering for riders who require uncompromising comfort for all-day riding. To achieve that objective, they’ve gone for lycra that they claim is “ultra-high gauge compression” that provides “exceptional muscle support”.

The material is made up of 62% polyamide, a fabric that provides a high-level of resistance and durability, also allowing the shorts to be quick-drying. The remaining 38% is elastane which goes a long way to explaining the great amount of flexibility.

A compressive fit is certainly ensured, and the raw cut leg hems are sharp, backed up with silicone grippers that meant that the shorts stayed exactly where they were meant to. Further up, the straps cross over one another and have enough stretch in them without feeling flimsy.

Long days means an increased importance on the chamois pad, and Velocio’s is a dual-density pad that incorporates an anti-vibration layer. After testing these bib shorts for a number of weeks in Portugal where every village and town centre is bedecked by protruding and uneven cobbles, I was astounded by how the pad responded to the nuisances of the surface. A huge tick in the box.

As with all of Velocio’s gear, simplicity is their chosen look, with their name understatedly written on the right leg, and their reflective logo being afforded a spot on the lower left leg and up high on the left glute.

(Image credit: Future)

Ride

The first thing I was struck by was how these shorts felt compressive without feeling suffocating, a feature that ensured that I never once experienced chafing in any spot, which is the biggest thing I look for in bib shorts.

I’ve worn plenty of different bib shorts down the years and I’m always mildly annoyed by shorts shifting out of position or rolling up the leg, but the silicon gripper on these shorts expertly prevented such a possibility. My leg tan lines have never been so crisp.

Working as a bike guide, all-day comfort is something that I require, and Velocio have came up with the goods in terms of an optimal fit, breathability, elasticity and in producing shorts that house a great chamois pad.

Towards the latter weeks of my test, the temperatures began to approach summer highs, but the shorts never once showed sweat marks, and they dried impressively quickly - even after a post-ride dip in the water.

I tested the size small and its fit was absolutely perfect, and while the coffee colour - one of six options - may not be to everyone’s taste, it’s a nice contrast to a standard black that I typically wear.

Value and conclusion

(Image credit: Velocio)

There’s no getting away from the fact that for such a luxurious pair of shorts you’ve got to invest. £210 is not cheap, and you could save yourself a few notes and pick up a pair of shorts that you would be more than content with.

But if luxury really is what you’re going after, and if you know you’ll be requiring shorts that back up the amount of riding you’ll be doing on a consistent basis, the Velocio LUXE are an absolute winner.

Fit is every bit as optimal as they claim, comfort is provided everywhere from the chamois down to the feel of the fabric, and the compressive nature makes you not just look but also feel good.

If you can stump up the cash, look no further.

Key info

Price: £210/€251/$279

Colours: coffee, navy, dark olive, black, charcoal, deep size

Sizes: XS - 4XL

Website: velocio.cc