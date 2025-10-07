The Garmin Varia RTL515 Rear Radar Light is a fixture on my bike, I never ride without it – now $50 off for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

I was sceptical when offered a Garmin Varia RTL515 Rear Radar Light to ride with, but now I’m not just a convert; I’m an advocate for all cyclists using radar. So much so, I’ve bought Varia RTL515s for my wife and my two children. It really is a game-changer, especially at this price for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

It was my brother who first introduced me to the Garmin Varia RTL515, about five years ago, shortly after its launch. At first, I found his boundless enthusiasm for the Varia RTL515 puzzling. Did I really need yet another piece of tech bolted to my bike?

It turns out, the answer is a resounding yes. OK, so it can’t make close-passing, wayward drivers detour around you – if they’re going to hit you, I’m afraid there’s nothing you can do about it. What the Varia RTL515 does do is help you become much more aware of any surrounding threats, giving you the confidence to continue on your intended course, deviate from it, or, if the worst comes to the worst, take evasive action.

Save 25% Garmin Varia RTL515 Rear Radar Light: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Don't miss the Garmin Varia RTL515 Rear Radar Light deal! This essential cycling tech provides constant rearview awareness, detecting vehicles up to 140 meters away. It connects with most bike computers and phones, using visual, audible, and vibration alerts. Plus, its bright light increases visibility up to a mile away. Now $50 off.

Let me provide some examples. Potholes are a global scourge, but with the Varia RTL515 in place, you can ride around them confidently. Likewise, changing lanes becomes much less stressful. Wind noise – especially on fast descents – and the increasing popularity of nearly silent EVs mean it’s not always easy to tell if there’s a vehicle behind you. With the Garmin Varia RTL515, you’ll know at a glance if you’re being tailed, how far back the vehicle is, and its approach speed.

Don’t get me wrong, the Garmin Varia RTL515 isn’t a substitute for checking over your shoulder. It’s an extra tool that offers constant awareness of your surroundings, reducing the need to check manually, which lets you better focus on the road ahead.

The radar functionality is neatly integrated into a very powerful rear light that is visible from up to a mile away. (Image credit: Future)

Let’s take a look at the user experience. The Varia RTL515 connects to a compatible device, such as a bike computer, smartwatch, or smartphone. Critically, these do not need to be Garmin devices; the Varia RTL515 will readily connect to computers from Wahoo, Hammerhead, or Coros. Pretty much any smartphone will work too, as long as it can run the Varia app, which is available on both iOS and Android.

The primary visual display is a vertical strip running along the edge of the screen. As a vehicle appears from behind, you will see small, moving dots or icons along this strip, representing approaching vehicles (including cars, motorcycles, trucks, etc.) up to 140 metres away. Multiple vehicles are shown as multiple dots or icons.

If the strip turns orange, it indicates a vehicle is approaching at a normal speed, while a red strip signals that a vehicle is approaching rapidly (faster than about 55 mph relative to the bike), requiring a little more caution. Once the display turns green, the road behind you is clear of traffic. The visual display is augmented with audible beeps and vibration alerts from your head unit, watch, or phone.

The smartphone app clearly displays traffic approaching from behind your position. (Image credit: Future)

Of course, the Varia RTL515 is also a super bright rear light. It boasts a peak power output of 65 lumens in day flash mode, enabling you to be seen from up to a mile away by approaching traffic. Other modes include solid (20 lumens), peloton (8 lumens) for group riding, and night flash (29 lumens). The light integrates with the radar by changing its flash pattern and intensity when an approaching vehicle is detected.

Battery life is a very respectable 16 hours in daylight flash mode and about six hours in solid mode.

I rarely suffer from traffic anxiety, yet the Varia RTL515 makes my rides feel so much more relaxed. My awareness is heightened to the extent that I no longer feel the need to constantly look over my shoulder to check traffic conditions. At this price, for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, I wouldn’t hesitate to buy a replacement for myself or as a gift for a loved one.

This is a US focused deal, however, for all the best Garmin Varia RTL515 Rear Radar Light deals in your region, check out the list below.