Bone-conducting headphones revolutionised my indoor riding - grab this 30% off Shokz deal now!

Indoor riding is an emotional rollercoaster. I'm often glad not to be outside in the lashing rain and cold winds, but there always seems to be a spotlight on the inevitable boredom of turbo time.

With most of us now signed up to some virtual riding platform for entertainment, and therefore more inclined and motivated, it can be a bit boring pedalling your avatar to only the sounds of your best smart trainer. This is where the best headphones for cycling can add another level, whether with some banging tunes or even joining a Discord channel for mutual pain appreciation with fellow riding or racing buddies.

In the past, I've waxed lyrical about my love for Apple AirPods, which offer excellent noise cancellation and total immersion.

However, when it comes to thrashing about on an indoor bike, I've found that bone-conducting headphones are the best option by far. I've tested a considerable array of headphones over the years, and the Shokz OpenPro are one of the best.

They're always coming top for how lightweight and comfortable they feel, and are great for sound quality. It also lets me hear what's going on in and around the house, whether my daughter needs help with homework, a delivery of products to review or just my partner, 'the engineer', whacking himself on the thumb with a hammer.

If, like me, the admin of remembering to charge electronic devices can fall by the wayside after use, or even after cleaning them, the Shokz are perfect due to their general resiliency and swift charging ability.

