Melisa Rollins' Liv Devote Advanced 0 SE from Gravel Burn

Twenty-twenty-five marked a standout season for Melisa Rollins. The American rider performed consistently throughout the Life Time Grand Prix series, which earned her third place overall on the GC. While she finished second at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB and rounded out the podium at Little Sugar MTB, it was her resilient riding at her first-ever stage race, Gravel Burn, that cemented her reputation as a leading protagonist in the off-road racing space.

The Liv Devote Advanced 0 SE features a limited-edition colourway inspired by Melisa Rollins (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Along with winning Stage 4 of Gravel Burn, the Liv Racing Collective athlete placed consistently enough throughout the stage race to finish just 2 minutes and 7 seconds behind eventual winner Axelle Dubau-Prevot. But it wasn’t all plain sailing – Rollins suffered a puncture on Stage 7, which resulted in a time loss that could have potentially cost her a podium finish on the GC. She managed to fix the puncture and fought her way back from last place to finish fifth on the stage and second overall on the GC by a mere 8 seconds – a testament to her never-say-die attitude.

Dubbed 'Tropical Collage' it comprises swathes of magentas, cyans and brights yellows to create a bright and bold design (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Rollins used a Liv Devote Advanced 0 SE gravel bike for Gravel Burn, distinguishable by the limited-edition rainbow-bright colourway dubbed ‘Tropical Collage’, which she inspired. As a SRAM-sponsored athlete, Rollin’s Devote is not an off-the-shelf build and is peppered with specific components she requested for Gravel Burn. While many riders opted for regular gravel drivetrains, Rollins chose a Mullet configuration, combining an SRAM Red AXS front end, controls, and brakes with an Eagle XX1 AXS rear, featuring a 46T and 10-52T gear range in this instance. This gearing configuration offers several benefits, including extra cogs for climbing and the ability to run a larger chainring to achieve better top speed.

Rollins chose a Mullet configuration, combining a SRAM Red AXS front end, controls, and brakes with an Eagle XX1 AXS rear (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Owing to the flip-chip, Rollins could run her Liv Devote Advanced 0 SE in one of two positions – a short flip-chip position and the long position, the latter of which unlocks greater tyre clearance of 52mm. This was an easy choice, allowing the fitment of 50mm Kenda Crusher Gravel tyres. A closer examination of her Zipp 303 Firecrest carbon wheels reveals anodised-green CushCore valves, suggesting she was running foam inserts.

The anodised-green CushCore valves, suggest that she was running foam inserts (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

The front end of the bike was outfitted in SRAM Red AXS (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Other notable inclusions are the Zipp Service Course cockpit, complete with handwritten mileage markers on the stem, Liv bottle cages with elastic bands, a Specialized S-Works Power saddle, and Time ATAC XC 10 pedals to complement the rainbow-themed chain and XG-1299 Eagle cassette.

Image 1 of 5 A Zipp Service Course SL-70 XPLR handlebar, Zipp Service Course SL stem handle cockpit duties (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Time ATAC XC 10 pedals provide peace of mind durability in a testing, off-road setting (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Using the flip-chip in the 'long' position boosted tyre clearance from 45- to 52mm (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Downtube storage is standard on the Liv Devote. To ensure her bottles stayed in place on the bump terrain, she used elastic bands (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) A closer look at the mountain bike-themed rear end, complate with Eagle XX1 AXS (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Specs

Frameset: Advanced-grade composite

Advanced-grade composite Fork: Advanced-grade composite, full-composite OverDrive steerer

Advanced-grade composite, full-composite OverDrive steerer Cockpit: Zipp Service Course SL-70 XPLR handlebar,

Zipp Service Course SL-70 XPLR handlebar, Zipp Service Course SL stem

Seatpost: Giant-Liv D-Fuse, composite

Giant-Liv D-Fuse, composite Groupset: SRAM Red AXS/Eagle XX1 AXS

SRAM Red AXS/Eagle XX1 AXS Wheelset: Zipp 303 Firecrest

Zipp 303 Firecrest Tyres: Kenda Crusher Gravel tyres 50mm

Kenda Crusher Gravel tyres 50mm Saddle: Specialized S-Works Power saddle