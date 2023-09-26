Is Liv's updated Devote gravel bike now more versatile?

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Liv has updated its women-specific Devote gravel bike range, including the release of the all-new Advanced Pro series.

The 2024 line-up consists of the redesigned Devote Advanced and Devote bikes as well as the aforementioned Advanced Pro model, which Liv says is “bred for gravel race glory”, and is the only bike to feature an electronic groupset.

Frame design details include an adjustable dropout that expands tire clearance to 53mm, integrated downtube storage and internal cable routing. Prices range from $6,500 / £5,599 for the carbon Advanced Pro to £1,299 for the aluminium Devote 2.

(Image credit: Liv)

Liv has adjusted the geometry compared to the outgoing models, which it says is designed to put the rider in a more aggressive position while still increasing stability and improving handling.

By expanding the range, Liv believes that the Devote platform now caters to a wider spectrum of riders than ever before.

“The Devote Range holds a significant place within Liv’s lineup,” said Ludi Scholz, Liv Global Gravel & Off-road Manager. “Since its inception, gravel riding has been a space that celebrates riders of all types, from all backgrounds and identities. Our latest addition, the Devote Advanced Pro series, is designed to honor this spirit. We see it as an invitation to riders seeking both community and a competitive edge, empowering them to aim for the podium in their next gravel race.”

(Image credit: Liv)

The Advanced Pro and Advanced models are built around a frameset handcrafted from Advanced-grade carbon composite in the Giant Group’s own factory, while the entry-level Devote series use Aluxx-grade aluminium. All three series use a composite carbon fork with Liv’s oversized ‘Overdrive’ fork steerer; the Advanced Pro is equipped with the higher-grade Advanced SL fork.

Like the recently updated Liv Avail, the carbon Devote Advanced frames features a front triangle that’s assembled and molded as one continuous piece. The proprietary manufacturing process, called Modified Monocoque Construction, is said to allow for a stronger yet lighter frame.

(Image credit: Liv)

The newly designed carbon framesets include integrated downtube storage similar to that of the Trek Checkpoint. The compartment is fitted with a water-resistant bag and is said to be large enough to hold a tube, tire levers, snacks or one of the best multi-tools. The cover doubles as a water bottle cage mount and allows for flexible bottle placement.

(Image credit: Liv)

As you’d expect from a bike built for adventure, the Devote has plenty of mounts. The three sets of cage mounts are joined by additional top tube and fork mounts. There are further mounts for fenders.

(Image credit: Liv)

How much tire clearance you desire will likely depend on the kind of gravel you typically ride. Liv has chosen to expand the versatility of the Devote with the inclusion of its ‘Flip Chip’ dropout. The eccentric hardware, located in the rear dropout, offers two positions: a short position that reduces the length of the chainstays (425mm) and wheelbase, making it more agile while allowing for a maximum of 45mm wide tires; and a long position (435mm) that creates a more stable ride and increases tyre clearance to a whopping 53mm. It’s an interesting concept that Liv and Giant have used for sometime on a few bikes but here it's extended across the entire Devote range for the first time.

The ability to move from 'short' to 'long' also impacts the bike's geometry in other areas, including the bottom bracket drop, stack height, reach and standover height. However, these differences are minimal.

As for the tweaks designed to affect riding position, the second-generation Devote has both a shorter stack height and a longer reach than the outgoing model; in a size medium in the short position the stack is 574mm compared to the previous 588mm, while the reach extends from 372mm to 386mm.

(Image credit: Liv)

Away from the frameset, the Devote uses Liv’s D-Fuse technology in both the seat tube and the handlebars. The D-shaped tubing is created to aid absorbency and improve compliance. All three series use a Contact XR D-Fuse handlebar and a D-Fuse seatpost. Like many of the best bars for gravel, the XR model feature both backsweep and flare for better control and comfort, while the seatpost has some inbuilt flex. Interestingly, the Devote is also compatible with a 30.9mm or 27.2 round seatpost - another move to make the bike as versatile as possible. The choice of material depends on the model, with the Advanced Pro benefitting from SLR versions of both post and bars.

(Image credit: Liv)

The Contact XR D-Fuse bars are paired with a Contact Aerolight stem. It’s the same model that’s used on the recently updated Liv Avail endurance bike. The integrated design routes the cables through the stem and into he headtube, making for, Liv says, a cleaner and more aerodynamic cockpit.

All models are engineered for flat mount disc brakes and use a 12mm thru-axle both front and rear. All three series also include tubeless wheelsets as standard.

Models, Specs & Pricing

The top-tier Devote Advanced Pro is equipped with a 2x wireless SRAM Force AXS groupset with 43/30 chainrings and a 10-36t cassette, a Giant CXR 1 carbon wheelset, 40mm Cadex AR tires, Contact SLR XR D-Fuse bars and a Contact SLR D-Fuse seatpost.

Pricing: $6,500 / £5,599.

(Image credit: Liv)

The Devote Advanced series consists of the 0, 1 and 2 models.

The Advanced 0 is equipped with a mechanical 2x Shimano GRX RX-820 groupset with 48/31t chainset and a 11-36t cassette, a pair of Giant CRX 2 wheels and 40mm Cadex AR tires, Contact XR D-Fuse handlebars and a Contact SL D-Fuse seatpost.

Pricing: $4,000 / £3,799.

The Advanced 1 is equipped with SRAM's updated mechanical 12-speed Apex XPLR groupset with a 40t chainset and a 11-44t cassette, Giant P-X2 alloy wheels and 45mm Maxxis Rambler tires, Contact XR D-Fuse bars and a Post Moderne dropper post with 30mm of travel.

Pricing: $3,000 / £3,099.

The Advanced 2 is equipped with Shimano's 2x GRX RX-610/820 groupset with a FSA Omega 48/32t chainset and a 11/36t cassette, Giant P-X2 alloy wheels and 40mm Maxxis Rambler tires and Contact D-Fuse seatpost.

Pricing: £2,699 (model unavailable in the US).

(Image credit: Liv)

The Devote series consists of the 0,1 and 2 models. All three are built around an Aluxx-grade aluminium frame and an Advanced-grade carbon fork.

The Devote 0 is equipped with Shimano's 2x GRX RX-610/820 groupset with a FSA Omega 48/32t chainset and a 11/36t cassette, Giant P-X2 alloy wheels and 40mm Maxxis Rambler tires and Contact D-Fuse alloy seatpost.

Pricing: £1,799 (model unavailable in the US).

The Devote 1 is equipped with Shimano's 2x GRX RX-400 groupset with a FSA Omega 48/32t chainset and a 11/36t cassette, Giant P-X2 alloy wheels and 38mm Giant CrossCut AT 2 tires and Contact D-Fuse alloy seatpost.

Pricing: £1,599 (model unavailable in the US).

The Devote 0 is equipped with Shimano's 9-speed Sora groupset with a FSA Vero 48/32t chainset and a 11/34t cassette, Giant P-X2 alloy wheels and 38mm Giant CrossCut AT 2 tires and Contact D-Fuse alloy seatpost.

Pricing: £1,299 (model unavailable in the US).

For more information visit liv-cycling.com