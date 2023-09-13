Democratically priced, the updated Liv Avail is ‘built for endurance’

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Liv has announced the release of a new Avail. The popular women's specific endurance bike is updated across two series - the Advanced Pro and the Advanced - and includes five models in total.

(Image credit: Liv)

Now in its fifth iteration the latest Avail features a redesigned frameset with increased tire clearance as well innovative componentry chosen to aid the bike’s comfortable all-road credentials. ‘Light yet comfortable’ tend to be the hallmarks of all of the best endurance bikes, allowing for longer rides across a range of road surfaces, and the new Avail, made at the Giant Group’s composite facility, sticks to this familiar script.

“Both the Avail Advanced Pro and Avail Advanced are reengineered with lighter, stiffer frames and forks,” says Meg Hung, Global Liv On-Road Category Manager. “These upgrades, along with improved D-Fuse components, ensure an unparalleled ride experience and redefine the limits for women tackling challenging, long-distance road rides.”

So what do the upgrades look like?

Frame

The Advanced Pro frame weight is now just 855 grams, a reduction of 128.4 grams compared to the outgoing model. The Advanced model is lighter too, by almost 105 grams. To achieve this drop in weight Liv says the frame is made from a high-performance grade raw carbon, with the front triangle “assembled and molded as one continuous piece using a proprietary manufacturing process called Modified Monocoque Construction”.

Liv is keen to point out that this reduction in weight hasn’t negatively impacted the bike’s stiffness. It says that its testing has “verified a 30.18 percent improvement in stiffness-to-weight efficiency” for the Advanced Pro frameset and a “16.21 percent enhancement in efficiency” for the Pro when compared to its predecessor. To find this number Giant first measured for stiffness, determining how much the frameset flexed torsionally under load.

(Image credit: Liv)

Additional stiffness can also be found in the Powercore oversized bottom bracket area, which is some 86cm wide, and in the use of asymmetrical chainstays, which aim to balance that stiffness on the drive side, with better stability on the non-drive side of the bike. The decision to use a press-fit bottom bracket may appear to swim against the current tide for all things threaded, but it's an understandable choice given the carbon material and Liv's desire to reduce the overall bike weight.

To improve comfort and reduce rider fatigue frame clearance has been increased to accommodate tires up to 38mm in width. Although each of the models comes fitted with 32mm tires, this generous clearance clearly adds to the Avail’s versatility, broadening its appeal to include those who enjoy light gravel riding. Liv isn't the first to take this approach, with Specialized taking its Roubaix - launched earlier this week - down a very similar path.

(Image credit: Liv)

This is matched with inbuilt compliance in the form of thin, dropped seat stays, which help to further dampen vibrations from the rear wheel. The revamped fork (either Advanced SL-grade or Advanced-grade composite depending on the bike model) is designed to do the same at the front end.

D-Fuse components

The pursuit of greater comfort doesn’t stop with the frame. The latest Avail features D-Fuse componentry designed to smooth out the ride. The D-Fuse seat post and handlebars both use D-shaped composite tubing for improved compliance. The seat post, which comes in three different composites depending on the bike model, features 7mm of flex to reduce road chatter.

Similarly the Contact SLR and SL D-Fuse handlebar, tailored for women’s hands and featuring eight degrees of flare at the drops, use the tubing on the tops to deliver 40% better downward compliance while still retaining plenty of stiffness.

Vitally, Liv says this technology allows it to achieve its comfort goals without having to resort to suspension devices that add both complexity and weight.

(Image credit: Liv)

The Avail also uses the new Contact stem for improved aero integration. In the Advanced Pro models, which feature a D-shaped fork steerer, the SL Aerolight stem routes the cables beneath and inside the stem, while the Aerolight model, used across the Advanced range, routes them beneath only. According to Liv, both options make for easier servicing and adjustments as well as helping to improve the Avail aerodynamically by creating a ‘clean’ cockpit to match the cable integration found across the frame.

(Image credit: Liv)

Given the Avail’s all-rounder profile, the fender mounts should perhaps be of little surprise. Nonetheless they’re a nice touch and give the bike true four-season appeal. Liv also equips each model with two bottle cages and a computer mount. The adjustable mount comes with three fittings for Garmin, Wahoo, and Giant computers, as well as compatibility for GoPro and lights installation.

Range and pricing

The Avail’s desire to “cater to a variety of road-cycling styles and rider goals” is demonstrated in the fullness of the range. At the top end, the Avail Advanced Pro 0 features Shimano’s 12-speed electronic Ultegra Di2 groupset and Contact SLR D-Fuse bars alongside a pair of tubeless-ready Giant SLR 1 36 carbon wheels fitted with 32mm Giant Gavia Fondo 0 tubeless tires. The retail price is $6,500 / £5,999.

The Advanced Pro 1 retails for $5,000 / £4,599 and is equipped with Shimano 105 Di2 as well as the SL grade handlebars.

(Image credit: Liv)

The Advanced series comprises three bikes - the 1,2 and 3. The Advanced 1 again benefits from a 12-speed 105 Di2 groupset and carbon PR-2 disc wheels, while the 2 features a 105 mechanical groupset and alloy wheels. As the entry level model (and only available in the UK) the 3 is fitted with 10-speed Tiagra and Giant S-R2 alloy disc wheelset. Prices are $4,000 / £3,199, $3,000 / £2,699 and £2,229 respectively.

Size range is XXS-L for both the Advanced Pro and Advanced series.

(Image credit: Liv)

For more information on the new Avail range visit liv-cycling.com