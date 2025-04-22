How to watch La Flèche Wallonne: Everything you need to live stream the Ardennes Classic

The spring Classics stay hilly with La Flèche Wallonne and La Flèche Wallonne Femmes on Wednesday 23 April, an event that is usually lumped in with the Amstel Gold Race and Liège-Bastogne-Liège to make the Ardennes Classics. This is the one with the Mur de Huy.

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch La Flèche Wallonne wherever you are in the world.

Quick guide to watching La Flèche Wallonne

How to watch La Flèche Wallonne in the UK

In the UK, La Flèche Wallonne, like pretty much all pro cycling, will be shown on TV on TNT Sports and online on Discovery+ on Wednesday. Both platforms are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and require a subscription.

The men's Flèche Wallonne is live on TNT Sports 1 from 11:30am BST, with the broadcast running until 4pm, when it's followed by the women's race on the same channel from 4pm to 5:15pm.

Discovery+ costs £30.99 a month since the price rise one month ago. TNT Sports is also £30.99 a month, but is cheaper with certain TV packages.

How to watch La Flèche Wallonne in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, this year's coverage of La Flèche Wallonne is on Peacock, or FloBikes, depending on where you are.

In the USA, Peacock is your destination, with Sunday's Liège-Bastogne-Liège also on the NBC-owned streaming platform. Plans start from $7.99 a month.

In Canada, streaming service FloBikes is in charge of broadcasting La Flèche Wallonne. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month.

Both broadcasters are covering both the men's and women's races, with Peacock offering slightly earlier start times – 6am EDT for the men's race compared to 6:45am EDT on Flobikes, and 10am EDT for the women's race compared to 10:55am on Flobikes.

Can I watch La Flèche Wallonne for free?

Fans in Australia can watch La Flèche Wallonne for free, as can those in a number of countries in cycling's European heartlands.

In Australia, La Flèche Wallonne is part of public broadcaster SBS's portfolio of races, with live streaming available on their free platform, SBS On Demand.

Details on all the free options, wherever you are, in the table below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Broadcaster Country TV Channel Streaming platform SBS Australia SBS Viceland SBS On Demand RTBF Belgium RTBF Auvio VRT Belgium (Flemish) VRT 1 VRT Max / Sporza website NOS Netherlands NPO 1 NPO Start FranceTV France FranceTV FranceTV

How to watch La Flèche Wallonne while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN, so you can continue to watch La Flèche Wallonne while on the move.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

