How to watch La Flèche Wallonne: Everything you need to live stream the Ardennes Classic
All the broadcast information for the second of the Ardennes Classics, taking place on 23 April
The spring Classics stay hilly with La Flèche Wallonne and La Flèche Wallonne Femmes on Wednesday 23 April, an event that is usually lumped in with the Amstel Gold Race and Liège-Bastogne-Liège to make the Ardennes Classics. This is the one with the Mur de Huy.
Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch La Flèche Wallonne wherever you are in the world.
Quick guide to watching La Flèche Wallonne
- UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon)
- US: Peacock ($7.99/mon)
- Canada: Flobikes (CA$39.99/mon)
- Australia: SBS (free)
- Free live stream: SBS On Demand (Australia) / Sporza, Auvio (Belgium) / NPO Start (Netherlands) / FranceTV (France)
How to watch La Flèche Wallonne in the UK
In the UK, La Flèche Wallonne, like pretty much all pro cycling, will be shown on TV on TNT Sports and online on Discovery+ on Wednesday. Both platforms are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and require a subscription.
The men's Flèche Wallonne is live on TNT Sports 1 from 11:30am BST, with the broadcast running until 4pm, when it's followed by the women's race on the same channel from 4pm to 5:15pm.
Discovery+ costs £30.99 a month since the price rise one month ago. TNT Sports is also £30.99 a month, but is cheaper with certain TV packages.
How to watch La Flèche Wallonne in the US and Canada
For North American viewers, this year's coverage of La Flèche Wallonne is on Peacock, or FloBikes, depending on where you are.
In the USA, Peacock is your destination, with Sunday's Liège-Bastogne-Liège also on the NBC-owned streaming platform. Plans start from $7.99 a month.
In Canada, streaming service FloBikes is in charge of broadcasting La Flèche Wallonne. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month.
Both broadcasters are covering both the men's and women's races, with Peacock offering slightly earlier start times – 6am EDT for the men's race compared to 6:45am EDT on Flobikes, and 10am EDT for the women's race compared to 10:55am on Flobikes.
Can I watch La Flèche Wallonne for free?
Fans in Australia can watch La Flèche Wallonne for free, as can those in a number of countries in cycling's European heartlands.
In Australia, La Flèche Wallonne is part of public broadcaster SBS's portfolio of races, with live streaming available on their free platform, SBS On Demand.
Details on all the free options, wherever you are, in the table below.
Broadcaster
Country
TV Channel
Streaming platform
SBS
Australia
SBS Viceland
RTBF
Belgium
RTBF
VRT
Belgium (Flemish)
VRT 1
NOS
Netherlands
NPO 1
FranceTV
France
FranceTV
How to watch La Flèche Wallonne while abroad
Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN, so you can continue to watch La Flèche Wallonne while on the move.
A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
