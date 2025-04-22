How to watch La Flèche Wallonne: Everything you need to live stream the Ardennes Classic

All the broadcast information for the second of the Ardennes Classics, taking place on 23 April

The spring Classics stay hilly with La Flèche Wallonne and La Flèche Wallonne Femmes on Wednesday 23 April, an event that is usually lumped in with the Amstel Gold Race and Liège-Bastogne-Liège to make the Ardennes Classics. This is the one with the Mur de Huy.

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch La Flèche Wallonne wherever you are in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Broadcaster

Country

TV Channel

Streaming platform

SBS

Australia

SBS Viceland

SBS On Demand

RTBF

Belgium

RTBF

Auvio

VRT

Belgium (Flemish)

VRT 1

VRT Max / Sporza website

NOS

Netherlands

NPO 1

NPO Start

FranceTV

France

FranceTV

FranceTV

