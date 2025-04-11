'I gave it everything I had' - Keegan Swenson and Haley Batten win Sea Otter Classic Gravel

Keegan Swenson and Haley Batten won the 90-mile Sea Otter Gravel race on Thursday in Monterey, California. With the win, Swenson slips into the familiar lead of the Life Time Grand Prix, a series which he has won for three seasons straight. Batten is not a Grand Prix contender, so the series lead goes to second-place Sofía Gómez Villafañe.

The series opener at the Sea Otter Classic, North America's largest cycling gathering, saw a discipline switch from mountain biking to gravel. The rough and rutted course consisted of a 30-mile lap, completed three times for a total of 90 miles with more than 8,000 feet of climbing.

Matt Beers hit the front early, leading out the first major descent into Fort Ord National Monument for the first of three 30-mile laps. Torbjorn Andre Roed was also seen at the front leading the gravel peloton through mile marker 14.

It was the powerful South African Beers who led the first climb back up the decisive Lookout Ridge climb followed by the likes Australian National Champion Brendan Johnston, defending Sea Otter champion Keegan Swenson. Several small groups splintered behind but would come back together on the pavement of the Laguna Seca racetrack where about 20 men regrouped for lap 2.

Others in the group included Petr Vakoc, Andrew L’Esperance and Alex Wild.

Simon Pellaud is a newcomer to the Life Time Grand Prix, but the Swiss racer went on the attack to gain more than 2 minutes on the competition. By the time they got back to Lookout, Swenson, Johnston, and Vermeulen had worked to pull the gap down to about a minute.

Pellaud got reeled in but stayed with the group consisting of Johnston, Vakoc, Wilson, Stetina, Beers, Wild, Vermeulen and Swenson as they began the final 20 miles. That got whittled down to just Beers, Swenson, Vermeulen, and Johnston, but the Aussie got dropped heading into the final jaunt up Lookout.

Swenson used the steep slopes of the final climb to push out an advantage, crossing the line ahead of second-place Beers and Vermeulen in third.

Keegan Swenson Matt Beers Alexey Vermeulen Petr Vakoc Brendan Johnston Alex Wild Matt Wilson Paul Voss Pete Stetina Simon Pellaud

Elite women

The women’s race saw several breakaway attempts throughout the race, with the first being Frenchwoman Axelle Dubau-Prevot who went solo in the early miles of the race to gain about 20s on the main group.

She didn’t last long on the front though as the group contained gravel specialists like Sofia Gomez Villafane, Paige Onweller, and Lauren De Crescenzo caught her and rolled through.

Cecily Decker made a go for it up the Lookout Ridge climb, but her bid also failed. By the time they came back through Laguna Seca for their second lap, Decker was joined by Haley Batten, Melisa Rollins, Villafane, Hayley Preen, and Alexis Skarda. Onweller and Erin Huck were chasing off the back of that front group.

Batten—who placed 2nd in the Paris Olympics—didn’t wait long into the second lap to launch her race winning attack during a singletrack sector. The Specialized rider pulled out a big advantage which pushed the pace for the rest of the field too. Decker and Villafane were the next strongest, and behind them was Onweller, Preen, Skarda, Crescenzo, Courtney Sherwell, and Lauren Stephens.

Neither of the two chasers were able to stick an attack on the final lap up Lookout Ridge so Villafane and Decker crested the climb together.

Villafane managed to open a gap in the last gasps of the day, finishing over 5 minutes behind a victorious Batten.