'I gave it everything I had' - Keegan Swenson and Haley Batten win Sea Otter Classic Gravel

Swenson and Villafane slip into familiar Life Time Grand Prix series leads

Haley Batten wins in Monterey
(Image credit: Life Time)
By
published

Keegan Swenson and Haley Batten won the 90-mile Sea Otter Gravel race on Thursday in Monterey, California. With the win, Swenson slips into the familiar lead of the Life Time Grand Prix, a series which he has won for three seasons straight. Batten is not a Grand Prix contender, so the series lead goes to second-place Sofía Gómez Villafañe.

The series opener at the Sea Otter Classic, North America's largest cycling gathering, saw a discipline switch from mountain biking to gravel. The rough and rutted course consisted of a 30-mile lap, completed three times for a total of 90 miles with more than 8,000 feet of climbing.

Freelancer

Ryan Simonovich is a journalist who covers mountain biking and cycling for Cycling Weekly, Singletracks, Velo, Escape Collective and other publications. He has spent a decade participating in the sport as a journalist, industry member, and racer, and he currently lives and rides in Durango, Colorado. 

