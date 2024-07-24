A Stars and Stripes jersey and cold hard cash: the 2024 Gravel National Championships to offer a $40,000 prize purse for elite races

The US Gravel National Championships will return to Gering, Nebraska, on September 8

Keegan Swenson in his national gravel champion jersey
(Image credit: Life Time)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

When the second annual USA Cycling Gravel National Championships return to Nebraska this September, the elite racers will be vying not just for the coveted title and Stars and Stripes jersey but for some cold, hard cash to boot.

Today, the National Federation announced that the elite races will have a $40,000 prize purse. While this is quite a bit less than last year's $60,000 prize purse, it is also substantially more than many of the top gravel events, like Unbound Gravel and Big Sugar, which offer no cash prize at all, or SBT GRVL with its $22,000 combined prize purse. 

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

