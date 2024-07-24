A Stars and Stripes jersey and cold hard cash: the 2024 Gravel National Championships to offer a $40,000 prize purse for elite races
The US Gravel National Championships will return to Gering, Nebraska, on September 8
When the second annual USA Cycling Gravel National Championships return to Nebraska this September, the elite racers will be vying not just for the coveted title and Stars and Stripes jersey but for some cold, hard cash to boot.
Today, the National Federation announced that the elite races will have a $40,000 prize purse. While this is quite a bit less than last year's $60,000 prize purse, it is also substantially more than many of the top gravel events, like Unbound Gravel and Big Sugar, which offer no cash prize at all, or SBT GRVL with its $22,000 combined prize purse.
“We are pleased to offer a $40,000 prize purse for the Elite races, with an equal pay out for men and women. As an organization, we are committed to supporting the sport of gravel racing, and this prize purse is testament to that,” said Kyle Knott, USA Cycling’s Director of National Events.
The top three finishers in the men's and women's elite categories will also automatically qualify to compete against the world's best at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium in October, with full support from USA Cycling.
The 2024 USA Cycling Gravel National Championships will be held on Sunday, September 8, in Gering, Nebraska. In addition to the elite categories, there will be various age groups, para fields, a non-binary race, and a single-speed category. Podium finishers in these amateur categories will also punch their tickets to the world championships, albeit with the support of USA Cycling.
This year's courses are identical to last year's and are held on a vast network of dirt miles in Nebraska’s Landmark Country. All courses feature at least 90 percent gravel and range from 131.1 miles down to 24.8 miles for the youth categories.
The long course will be contested by the elite, non-binary and singlespeed categories as well as agree groups 19 through 49. The men's and women's elite races will have their own start times but race on the same course. The route features a bumpy profile with 5,715 feet of elevation gain and a downhill, paved run-in to the finish. The official course maps can be found here.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The inaugural event drew highly competitive fields for elites and amateurs alike, with gravel pros like Keegan Swenson, Alexey Vermeulen, Pete Stetina, Payson McElveen, Lauren De Crescenzo, and Lauren Stephens vying for first-time honours and a slice of the substantial prize purse.
The first-ever national titles were won by Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles/SRAM), and former U.S. national road champion Lauren Stephens (then of EF-Education Tibco-SVB,now Cynisca Cycling). Both represented the USA at the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships, where they finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
Registration for the USA Cycling Gravel National Championships is now open and can be found here.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
-
-
Tadej Pogačar broke 288 Strava KOMs during Tour de France victory
Slovenian won his third Tour title in Nice last weekend, and picked up a host of new trophies on Strava
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'I'm definitely pushing over 2,500 watts' - Meet the most powerful cyclists in the GB Olympics squad
Move over track sprinters, there are stronger legs in town
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'It's really extreme': How hard is Unbound, really? Greg van Avermaet and other Euro pros give perspective
We caught up with some of the European professional cyclists to get their perspective on the infamously hard Unbound Gravel race.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Forget the superbikes of Unbound, meet the $180 Walmart bikes that survived the 200 miles across the infamous Flint Hills
The folks from the Colorado-based bike manufacturer Rodeo Labs tapped into the “spirit of gravel” by showing up to the Unbound 200 start line on… get ready for it… Walmart-brand beach cruisers.
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
Unbound delivers a surprise winner: German PhD student Rosa Klöser wins in a thrilling bunch sprint
The German rider only started cycling two years ago yet gave a herculean performance for the win
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Lachlan Morton, the people’s favorite, wins Unbound Gravel
Australian Lachlan Morton finally nets the win at the 200-mile Unbound Gravel race in a two-up sprint with American Chad Haga.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Meet Geerike Schreurs: the WorldTour soigneur who’s now a dark horse favorite for the world's top gravel races
Meet Geerike Schreurs: the WorldTour soigneur who’s now a dark horse favorite for the world's top gravel races
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
SRAM 13-speed XPLR AXS gravel groupset spotted at Unbound Gravel
Is this SRAM's new 13-speed SRAM Red XPLR AXS?
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Some folk don’t like cyclists, but everyone smiles when they see a happy terrier in a rucksack riding towards them
She probably puts more miles in on the bike than you do, and she definitely makes more people smile - she’s man’s best friend: the Trail Dog
By Glen Whittington Published
-
50mm tires, jerseys with built-in hydration pouches and other gravel tech trends at Unbound
50mm tires, jerseys with built-in hydration packs and other tech will be seeing at gravel's biggest show-down
By Logan Jones-Wilkins Published