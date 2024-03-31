Everything we cyclists have put on our heads since we invented the bike has been mystifying and ridiculous

Will the UCI ban Giro's wacky TT helmet for being too weird? And if so, will the response be weirder still?

Hutch wears the helmet in question with a propeller attached
(Image credit: Getty Images/Future edits)
By Michael Hutchinson
published

There are few things I enjoy more in cycling-land than the arrival of a new time trial helmet. There’s a wet Paris-Roubaix. There’s watching the Tour de France peloton on Alpe d’Huez. But I love most our capacity for over-reaction, and for over-reaction a new TT lid tops all. But before we get to the latest offering from the comedy-meisters at Giro’s helmet division, we’re going to have a brief diversion into a bewildering theatrical experience.

A few years ago someone took me to see Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. This is not a semi-classic you’ve missed, it’s a comedy ballet company.

Dr Hutch profile
Michael Hutchinson

Michael Hutchinson is a writer, journalist and former professional cyclist. His Dr Hutch columns appears in every issue of Cycling Weekly magazine. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1