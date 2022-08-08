The 5 Best Gravel Events You’ve Never Heard Of

Many of the big gravel races on the calendar didn’t all start that way. Many events start with humble beginnings, and the experience ignites a fire that fuels exponential growth.

Here a few events that haven’t yet exploded on the scene, and you can ride them before they do.

FURTHER

(Image credit: Further)

I don’t have much to say about this race due to the website being mysterious, yet terribly intriguing. From Laurens ten Dam beinh quoted as, “I thought I’d done some hard things in my life before, but this smashes everything” to Emma Pooley stating the race was “the most beautiful, challenging, and happy experience I’ve ever had on a bike,” this is one for the toughest of riders.

Designed by photographer Camille McMillan, Further is a 500-kilometer, unsupported adventure race. The race is a series of timed segments over road, gravel, and mountain biking/hiking terrain. In between the segments, the rider may ride whichever way they choose.

Website: https://frthr.co

Location: Pyrenees, Spain and England

Date: August 26, 2022 & September 17, 2022

Distances: 500km-ish

The Peacham Fall Fondo

(Image credit: Peacham Gran Fondo)

This event was started by a retired WorldTour rider, previous winner of Unbound Gravel and an all-around top-notch guy. And no, it’s not Ted King.

This is actually Ian Boswell’s cycling event, and it’s just what you’ll be in the mood for by fall. This is not a race, and there are no results. The only prizes are for people who find garden gnomes on course that are holding little wooden rakes.

The fall colors are spectacular, and the hardpack gravel roads are smooth and luxurious. Also home of the best aid station of any gravel race I've been to —you can eat slices of fresh baked pie at the midpoint!

Plan on an enjoyable day in the saddle, a tough lumpy course, and a quality community event.

Website: www.peachamfallfondo.com

Location: Peacham, Vermont, USA

Date: September 24, 2022

Distances: 50 Miles

Cascadia Supergravel

(Image credit: Down East Racing / Cascadia Supergravel)

It doesn’t get any more Pacific Northwest than this. Prepare to ride through a tunnel of green in this burly gravel adventure.

Located south of Seattle, Washington, at the base of the Olympic Peninsula, mother nature can be very active here in mid April. 100 miles and 10,000 feet of climbing in a day that will charm you on and off the bike.

Website: www.downeastracingnw.com/gravel

Location: Olympia, Washington, USA

Date: April 2023

Distances: 100/50/30 Miles

The Skull 120

(Image credit: Adventure Harney / The Skull 120)

The terrain doesn’t get more diverse and chunky than the Skull 120.

Located ~ 2 hours southeast of Bend, Oregon, "America's Gnarliest Gravel Race" gives you the full service gravel race experience. Camp in the park the night before and enjoy a legit meal and awards ceremony after, the hospitality is top-notch.

Starting in the high desert at ~ 4,000 feet of altitude, the route sets out from town on gravel and doubletrack roads on public and private land, and into the alpine above 7,000 feet elevation. Expect to see a little bit of everything - dust, rocks, snow, agriculture, and a procession of dazzling spring wildflower meadows.

Website: www.adventureharney.com

Date: June 2023

Distances: 120/60/30 Mile

Location: Burns, OR, USA

The Rift Iceland

(Image credit: The Rift)

It’s not common to see photos of a bike race that stops you in your tracks, but the content coming out of this race is simply jaw dropping. Insert yourself into any Mars or volcano movie, and you will be at the center of the plot. 200 kilometers of other-worldly landscape, and a generous and welcoming community.

Website: www.therift.bike

Location: Hvolsvöllur, Iceland

Date: July 23rd, 2022

Distances: 200/100 km