Emma Pooley
Nationality: British
Twitter: @PooleyEmma
Towards the end of her professional cycling career Pooley balanced riding with studying as she worked on her PhD in geotechnical engineering.
The Londoner signed a one year deal with Lotto Bellisol for 2014, during which time she won her third national TT title and took the mountains classification at the Giro d'Italia Femminile.
Once again playing a support role, Pooley was instrumental in Lizzie Armitstead's winning ride in the Commonwealth Games Road Race, and even held on to take silver herself. She gained the same medal in the time trial, too.
Now taking part in marathons, triathlons and duathlons her best result was arguably finishing 30 minutes ahead of the second placed competitor in the 2014 Duathlon World Championships in Zofingen, Switzerland.
Emma Pooley is one of Britain's best ever cyclists.
Among her palmarès she counts stage race victories, one day wins and also gold in the World Championships Time Trial in 2010 (and claimed bronze the year after).
As well as riding for herself she was a highly valuable team member, in particular when she helped Nicole Cooke take the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics Road Race.
Pooley may have stopped riding in professional cycling races but that doesn't mean she's stopped competing - and winning.
