British Cycling names four new Hall of Fame inductees

British Cycling has announced four new inductees, all former racing cyclists, into its Hall of Fame.

Maurice Burton, Emma Pooley, Rebecca Romero and Paul Sherwen, were the latest to be honoured by the governing body, joining 65 existing Hall of Fame members.

The new inductees were announced at British Cycling’s annual awards dinner in Manchester on Saturday night, where more than 450 riders, volunteers and members gathered to celebrate.

Speaking at the dinner, British Cycling president Bob Howden, the chair of the Hall of Fame selection panel, said that all of those recognised had made “a marked impact on the history and the growth of our sport”.

Howden praised former world time trial champion Pooley and individual pursuit Olympic gold medallist Romero as “exceptional champions and equally fierce campaigners for gender parity in the sport.”

Alongside her racing career, Pooley was a key member of the Le Tour Entier (opens in new tab) movement, which was pivotal in establishing La Course by the Tour de France on the race calendar. Meanwhile, fellow inductee Romero is best known for being the first British woman to medal in two different sports at the Olympics, winning a silver medal in rowing in 2004, before moving to track cycling.

On Burton, Howden said: “As Britain’s first black cycling champion Maurice is one of our sport’s true pioneers, whose inspiration and legacy continues to blaze a trail for others.”

The track rider opened his palmarès with victory in the junior ranks at the National Track Championships in 1973. Burton then went on to win amateur titles in the Scratch and Team Pursuit, as well as represent Britain at the 1974 Commonwealth Games.

Sherwen was the only one of the four new additions to be inducted posthumously into the Hall of Fame.

“Paul’s death in 2018 left a huge hole in our sport,” Howden said of the seven-time Tour de France competitor. “He is warmly remembered by millions as the voice of the Tour de France, alongside fellow Hall of Fame inductee Phil Liggett.”

British Cycling first launched its Hall of Fame in 2010, in conjunction with the governing body’s 50th anniversary. Previous inductees include Tom Simpson, Sir Chris Hoy and Beryl Burton, as well as coaches, volunteers, event organisers and race officials who have left their mark on the sport.

Also at the awards dinner, British Cycling awarded a Gold Badge of Honour to Jon Miles, co-ordinator of the Women’s Team Cup (opens in new tab) race series, for his long-standing contribution to the growth of women’s cycling.