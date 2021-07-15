Tokyo 2020 Olympics time trial women's start list

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games individual time trial will see some of the world's best riders against the clock on July 28.

Of course, much like many other events in 2020, the Olympics had to be postponed and pushed back to the summer of 2021, which of the events in the Games taking place from late July to early August.

The road cycling events are always one of the first to take place, and the women's time trial will take place mid-way through the first week.

In this year's Games, the women will face a hilly 22.1km route around the base of Mount Fuji with a start and finish on the race track of the Fuji International Speedway. This is a lap less than the men will take on.

The three main favourites are fairly clear with a slight possibility of a shock result. The race is expected to be a battle between Chloe Dygert from the USA and the two Dutch stars Anna van der Breggen, who took bronze at Rio 2016, and Annemiek van Vleuten.

Both Van der Breggen and Van Vleuten have gone on to dominate to sport, winning almost everything there is to win, though a time trial gold medal would be a dream addition. A second gold medal for Van der Breggen, having won the road race in 2016, would be a crowning glory as the world champion is set to retire at the end of the season.

The Great Britain team has just one rider in the race, so is fielding 20-year-old Anna Shackley. The SD Worx rider has impressed as a rider and will be hoping for a good result.

Marlen Reusser (Switzerland), Elisa Longo-Borghini (Italy) and Lisa Brennauer (Germany), among others, are also worth looking out for as potential medal threats.

The maximum a nation could field at the event is two, with the Netherlands, Australia, Canada, Germany, and the USA all allowed that number. The rest can only field one rider.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES WOMEN'S INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL START LIST

United States of America

DYGERT Chloe

Netherlands

VAN DER BREGGEN Anna

VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek

Australia

BROWN Grace

GIGANTE Sarah

Belgium

VAN DE VELDE Julie

Belarus

AMIALIUSIK Alena

Canada

KIRCHMANN Leah

CANUEL Karol-Ann

Denmark

NORSGAARD Emma

Spain

GARCÍA Mavi

France

LABOUS Juliette

Great Britain and Northern Ireland

SHACKLEY Anna

Germany

BRENNAUER Lisa

LUDWIG Hannah

Israel

SAHPIRA Omer

Italy

LONGO-BORGHINI Elisa

Japan

YONAMINE Eri

Luxembourg

MAJERUS Christine

Norway

AALERUD Katrine

Poland

PLICHTA Anna

South Africa

MOOLMAN-PASIO Ashleigh

Switzerland

REUSSER Marlen

Sweden

FAHLIN Emilia

Refugee Olympic Team