Tokyo 2020 Olympics time trial women's start list
The provisional start list for the 22.1km time trial around the Fuji International Speedway
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games individual time trial will see some of the world's best riders against the clock on July 28.
Of course, much like many other events in 2020, the Olympics had to be postponed and pushed back to the summer of 2021, which of the events in the Games taking place from late July to early August.
The road cycling events are always one of the first to take place, and the women's time trial will take place mid-way through the first week.
>>> Olympic Games cycling schedule: when to watch the racing at Tokyo 2020
In this year's Games, the women will face a hilly 22.1km route around the base of Mount Fuji with a start and finish on the race track of the Fuji International Speedway. This is a lap less than the men will take on.
The three main favourites are fairly clear with a slight possibility of a shock result. The race is expected to be a battle between Chloe Dygert from the USA and the two Dutch stars Anna van der Breggen, who took bronze at Rio 2016, and Annemiek van Vleuten.
Both Van der Breggen and Van Vleuten have gone on to dominate to sport, winning almost everything there is to win, though a time trial gold medal would be a dream addition. A second gold medal for Van der Breggen, having won the road race in 2016, would be a crowning glory as the world champion is set to retire at the end of the season.
The Great Britain team has just one rider in the race, so is fielding 20-year-old Anna Shackley. The SD Worx rider has impressed as a rider and will be hoping for a good result.
Marlen Reusser (Switzerland), Elisa Longo-Borghini (Italy) and Lisa Brennauer (Germany), among others, are also worth looking out for as potential medal threats.
The maximum a nation could field at the event is two, with the Netherlands, Australia, Canada, Germany, and the USA all allowed that number. The rest can only field one rider.
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES WOMEN'S INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL START LIST
United States of America
DYGERT Chloe
Netherlands
VAN DER BREGGEN Anna
VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
Australia
BROWN Grace
GIGANTE Sarah
Belgium
VAN DE VELDE Julie
Belarus
AMIALIUSIK Alena
Canada
KIRCHMANN Leah
CANUEL Karol-Ann
Denmark
NORSGAARD Emma
Spain
GARCÍA Mavi
France
LABOUS Juliette
Great Britain and Northern Ireland
SHACKLEY Anna
Germany
BRENNAUER Lisa
LUDWIG Hannah
Israel
SAHPIRA Omer
Italy
LONGO-BORGHINI Elisa
Japan
YONAMINE Eri
Luxembourg
MAJERUS Christine
Norway
AALERUD Katrine
Poland
PLICHTA Anna
South Africa
MOOLMAN-PASIO Ashleigh
Switzerland
REUSSER Marlen
Sweden
FAHLIN Emilia
Refugee Olympic Team
Tim Bonville-Ginn is one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter.
Bonville-Ginn started working in cycling journalism while still at school and university for a voluntary site based on Twitter before also doing slots for Eurosport's online web team and has been on location at the Tour de Yorkshire, Tour of Britain, UCI World Championships and various track events. He then joined the Cycling Weekly team in late February of 2020.
When not writing stories for the site, Bonville-Ginn doesn't really switch off his cycling side as he watches every race that is televised as well as being a rider himself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager.
He rides a Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on his local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being his preferred terrain.
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics time trial men's start list
The provisional start list from the 44.2km course around the Fuji International Speedway
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics road race women's start list
The provisional start list of riders set to race on the 137km course in Japan
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Olympic Games cycling schedule: when to watch the racing at Tokyo 2020
Schedule for every single cycling event at the Olympics
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympic road race men's start list
Provisional list of riders for the 234km race for the gold medal in Japan
By Richard Windsor •