$100,000 - unofficial Gravel Worlds to offer largest single-day prize purse in gravel racing

With a massive prize purse, a focus on world-class race coverage and staying true to its community focus, Gravel Worlds aims to do more than just keep pace with the growing race scene.

Gravel Worlds
(Image credit: Dan Hughes)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in News

The (unofficial) Gravel Worlds, Nebraska’s beloved grassroots gravel cycling event, may not hand out rainbow jerseys like its UCI counterpart, but starting in 2025, the event will bring an incentive bigger than any before: a $100,000 prize purse and live coverage.

This record-breaking prize will be split evenly between the women’s and men’s pro fields and paid 10 deep. In keeping with its community-centred ethos, Gravel Worlds is making a substantial charitable commitment alongside the new prize pool.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

Latest