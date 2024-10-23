$100,000 - unofficial Gravel Worlds to offer largest single-day prize purse in gravel racing

The (unofficial) Gravel Worlds, Nebraska’s beloved grassroots gravel cycling event, may not hand out rainbow jerseys like its UCI counterpart, but starting in 2025, the event will bring an incentive bigger than any before: a $100,000 prize purse and live coverage.

This record-breaking prize will be split evenly between the women’s and men’s pro fields and paid 10 deep. In keeping with its community-centred ethos, Gravel Worlds is making a substantial charitable commitment alongside the new prize pool.

With financial backing from Goodlife Brands, rider registration fees will remain unchanged, ensuring the spirit of gravel is uncompromised and keeping the race accessible to its diverse and devoted community. The goal is clear: to elevate the elite racing experience without diminishing the adventure for the other 99% of athletes who come to Nebraska to compete in their own way.

Gravel Worlds has long been known for embracing a fun and welcoming atmosphere. This year, that spirit will be honoured with the First2Last celebration, a new tradition spotlighting the last-place rider who crosses the finish line before the 9:59:59 PM cutoff; their gritty determination and perseverance celebrated just like the race winner's triumph.

Gravel Worlds has been a staple in Lincoln, Nebraska, for well over a decade. And what may have started as a quirky, tongue-in-cheek nod to traditional world championships became a serious competitor in the expanding gravel scene.

As gravel cycling has exploded in popularity over the past decade, events like Unbound and SBT GRVL may have captured the headlines and drawn international stars, but Gravel Worlds remains steadfast, building a legacy of showcasing the finest in gravel racing while honouring its core values of inclusivity and adventure.

Gravel Worlds might not be the only “world championship” in town anymore, but it's held its ground, even trademarking its name to preserve its unique identity.

Now, as gravel racing continues to evolve, Gravel Worlds is aiming to do more than just keep pace—it’s setting the standard for what gravel racing can be with a massive prize purse and a focus on world-class race coverage.

The addition of new venue locations and comprehensive live coverage will bring the race to a broader audience, showcasing American gravel racing like never before.

Prize Pool Breakdown

1. $17,500⁠

2. $12,500⁠

3. $7,500⁠

4. $5,000⁠

5. $3,000⁠

6. $2,000⁠

7. $1,000⁠

8. $750⁠

9. $500⁠

10. $250⁠