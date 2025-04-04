108 Days, 18,125 miles: Lael Wilcox’s record-breaking ride hits the big screen with full-length documentary

Round-the-world record-breaking rider Lael Wilcox is about to hit the spotlight once again, with a film.

'Lael rides around the world' will premier at the Sea Otter Classic on April 10, before being shown around North America and Europe.

Wilcox set a new Guinness World record with her global traverse in 2024, becoming the fastest woman to complete the 18,125 miles with a time of 108 days, 12 hours and 12 minutes.

Her journey was documented in film, photo and podcast form by her wife Rugile Kaladyte, a photojournalist by trade.

“This film is Rue’s endurance effort,” Wilcox said. “The ride was one thing, but the film is Rue’s biggest video project ever.”

After the premiere, Wilcox and Kaladyte will go on tour with the film for a series of showings and Q&A sessions. Stops will be made in Chicago—which had been the start and finish location of her endeavor—New York, London, Munich, and Wilcox's native home of Anchorage, Alaska. For those not near a showing location, the film is set to premiere on SRAM's YouTube channel on May 28.

Wilcox's journey began in Chicago's Grant Park on May 26, 2024. When she returned on September 11, she had traversed across three continents and 22 countries. She had also deposed the previous record holder – Scotland's Jenny Graham – by just under 16 days.

"I had so much fun — felt like I could’ve just kept riding forever," she said at the finish.

Aboard a customised Specialized Roubaix, she rode east to Newark before flying to Portugal and riding to Georgia via the Netherlands. Wilcox then boarded a plane to Perth and rode the width of Australia and then the length of New Zealand. She then flew to Anchorage, rode down to Los Angeles and then up and across to Chicago to finish.

By the time she had finished, she had averaged 170 miles a day and racked up 192,024 metres of climbing or, if you prefer, 21.7 Everests.

A hard stint, whichever way you look at it.

To register for one of the film screenings, go to the SRAM website.