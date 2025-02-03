British Gravel Champs to be held in North Yorkshire and will feature time trial

It's Dalby Forest in 2025 following last year's King's Forest move

British Gravel Championship Kings Cup
(Image credit: Red On Sports)
James Shrubsall
By
published

This year's British Gravel Championship is to be held at Dalby Forest in North Yorkshire and will include a time trial event, organiser Red On Sports has announced.

The events will take place over the weekend of Fri-Sun 12-14 September.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

