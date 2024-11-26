'One for the racers': introducing brand new UK gravel event Dalby Grit

Focal Events announces race-focused sibling to its Dirty Reiver signature event

riders racing gravel on UK forest tracks
(Image credit: Focal Events)
James Shrubsall
By
published

The UK's famous Dirty Reiver gravel event will have a competitive sibling in 2025, as organiser Focal Events launches the Dalby Grit.

Held over the weekend of Fri-Sun June 27-29 next year, the events will comprise a 110km (68.3 miles) signature gravel race featuring 1,800 metres of vertical ascent on the Saturday, as well as practice laps on the Friday and a social shakedown ride on the Sunday.

