Egan Bernal secures Giro d'Italia overall as team-mate Filippo Ganna claims final stage 21 time trial

Egan Bernal has won the 2021 Giro d'Italia after making his way through the final stage 21 time trial in Milan to secure the maglia rosa.

The Colombian crossed the line with his arms raised in celebration, not rushing as he finished a couple of minutes down on stage winner and team-mate Filippo Ganna, the world time trial champion having won all five of the time trial stages at the past two Italian Grand Tours.

Despite suffering a puncture towards the end of the 30km-long course, Ganna posted the best time, 12 seconds quicker than Deceuninck - Quick-Step's Remi Cavagna, who crashed in the finale. Jumbo-Visma's Edoardo Affini took third, a fraction of a second slower than the Frenchman.

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) secured his second-place overall, while Simon Yates (BikeExchange) rounds out the podium, the pair unable to unseat Bernal from the top spot in the final week of racing.

Results - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 21: Senago to Milan (30.3km) - ITT

1. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, in 33-48

2. Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 12 secondss

3. Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma, at 13s

4. Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech, at 14s

5. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 27s

6. Max Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-Assos, at 33s

7. Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo, at 34s

8. Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Victorious, at 42s

9. Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, at 44s

10. Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 47s

Final general classification

1. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, in 86-17-28

2. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious, at 1-29

3. Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange, at 4-15

4. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech, at 6-40

5. Daniel Felipe Martínez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at 7-24

6. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at same time

7. Romain Bardet (Fra) DSM, at 8-05

8. Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education - Nippo, at 8-56

9. Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma, at 11-44

10. Dan Martin (Ire) Israel Start-Up Nation, at 18-35