Egan Bernal secures Giro d'Italia overall as team-mate Filippo Ganna claims final stage 21 time trial
The Colombian made his way around the Milan time trial course to confirm his maglia rosa, and second career Grand Tour victory
By Jonny Long
Egan Bernal has won the 2021 Giro d'Italia after making his way through the final stage 21 time trial in Milan to secure the maglia rosa.
The Colombian crossed the line with his arms raised in celebration, not rushing as he finished a couple of minutes down on stage winner and team-mate Filippo Ganna, the world time trial champion having won all five of the time trial stages at the past two Italian Grand Tours.
Despite suffering a puncture towards the end of the 30km-long course, Ganna posted the best time, 12 seconds quicker than Deceuninck - Quick-Step's Remi Cavagna, who crashed in the finale. Jumbo-Visma's Edoardo Affini took third, a fraction of a second slower than the Frenchman.
Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) secured his second-place overall, while Simon Yates (BikeExchange) rounds out the podium, the pair unable to unseat Bernal from the top spot in the final week of racing.
More to follow...
Results - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 21: Senago to Milan (30.3km) - ITT
1. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, in 33-48
2. Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 12 secondss
3. Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma, at 13s
4. Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech, at 14s
5. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 27s
6. Max Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-Assos, at 33s
7. Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo, at 34s
8. Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Victorious, at 42s
9. Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, at 44s
10. Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 47s
Final general classification
1. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, in 86-17-28
2. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious, at 1-29
3. Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange, at 4-15
4. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech, at 6-40
5. Daniel Felipe Martínez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at 7-24
6. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at same time
7. Romain Bardet (Fra) DSM, at 8-05
8. Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education - Nippo, at 8-56
9. Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma, at 11-44
10. Dan Martin (Ire) Israel Start-Up Nation, at 18-35
-
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The final results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Brent Van Moer survives from the breakaway to take opening stage one of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2021
Lotto-Soudal Brent Van Moer won stage one of the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné
By Jonny Long •
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The final results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Giro d'Italia stage 21: Live coverage of the final time trial
Follow live coverage of the 30.3km Giro d'Italia time trial in Milan
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Giro d'Italia 2021: Rider start times for the stage 21 time trial
The start times of all riders for the final stage of the 2021 Italian Grand Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Bernal on the brink of glory, Caruso gets his reward, and Yates holds on - the biggest moments from the penultimate stage
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Damiano Caruso 'thought about a thousand things' in final metres before taking Giro d'Italia stage 20
Damiano Caruso's daring attack paid off as he took the spoils on the penultimate stage
By Jonny Long •
-
Giro d’Italia 2021: Simon Yates says he ‘wanted to try something but didn’t have the legs’
The British star said he wanted to attack to improve on his podium place but couldn’t match Ineos Grenadiers
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Egan Bernal admits he was worried about Damiano Caruso’s ambitious Giro d’Italia attack
Bernal found himself a minute behind his nearest rival on the final mountain stage
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Damiano Caruso seals stage 20 victory at Giro d'Italia as Egan Bernal's maglia rosa all but confirmed
Damiano Caruso won the final rode stage of the 2021 Giro d'Italia as Egan Bernal successfully defended his race lead over the final climbs of the race
By Jonny Long •