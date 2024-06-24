Carlos Rodríguez to lead Ineos Grenadiers at Tour de France, supported by Geraint Thomas and Tom Pidcock

British squad will aim to "race aggressively and disrupt" at the French Grand Tour

Carlos Rodríguez celebrates his victory on stage 8 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Carlos Rodríguez is set to lead Ineos Grenadiers at the Tour de France, where he will be supported by Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal, and Tom Pidcock.

The Spaniard, the winner of the Tour de Romandie and a stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné recently, will be looking to better his fifth-place result at last year's Tour de France. He also won a stage in 2023, into Morzine.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸