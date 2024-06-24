Carlos Rodríguez to lead Ineos Grenadiers at Tour de France, supported by Geraint Thomas and Tom Pidcock

Carlos Rodríguez is set to lead Ineos Grenadiers at the Tour de France, where he will be supported by Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal, and Tom Pidcock.

The Spaniard, the winner of the Tour de Romandie and a stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné recently, will be looking to better his fifth-place result at last year's Tour de France. He also won a stage in 2023, into Morzine.

Two former Tour champions, in Thomas and Bernal, will support Rodríguez's bid for the podium, or potentially higher, along with Pidcock. Thomas is coming off the back of racing the Giro d'Italia, where he finished third overall; it will be his 13th Tour.

The team has lots of experience, with these four joined by Michał Kwiatkowski - also a stage winner in 2023 - Ben Turner, Jonathan Castroviejo and Laurens De Plus.

Ineos Grenadiers' performance director, Scott Drawer, said that the aim was to "race aggressively, disrupt and take the race to our competition".

"The competition is tougher than ever, but nothing is a given in Grand Tour cycling," he said. "We have been racing this season as the hunters not the hunted and that brings its own advantages. The Giro last month was a perfect example of how we love to race as a team - putting the pressure on, fighting for every opportunity, and taking chances, and it is how we plan to race in France over the coming weeks.

"After a strong and consistent season, Carlos will be leading the Ineos Grenadiers’ charge across France. Carlos has continued to impress us with his racing as well as his professionalism and attitude on and off the bike. Right beside him will be the strength and Tour experience of Egan, with Tom and Geraint providing support but also looking to race aggressively, disrupt and take the race to our competition.

"Laurens’ climbing ability will also be invaluable in the high mountains while Castro will bring his trademark selfless and steady presence to the team and will help to drive the pace. And with all his experience and Tour de France wins in his own right, Kwiato will provide insight, protection and look for opportunities on the flats and cross winds alongside Ben, a popular powerhouse of a rider.

"This exceptional group has real depth of experience and a broad range of skills, and their collective insight into what it takes to succeed in the Tour de France will prove invaluable over 21 gruelling stages with over 52,000 metres of elevation gain."

Rodríguez said that he would draw confidence from having a strong squad around him.

"My preparation has gone well so far, and I feel confident that I will be starting in Florence in the best shape possible," the 23-year-old said. "I had a good training block at the end of last year and a great altitude camp in January.

"I had a slower start to the year than I wanted but have turned that around and the legs are now feeling good, and my body is responding well. I think that shows that the plan has worked, and we have done things in the right way and in the right order."