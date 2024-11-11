How much running is ‘too much’ running for cyclists - I trained for a marathon to find out

Many cyclists like to swap their cleats for running shoes - at least for some sessions — during winter, but where should we draw the line?

There are plenty of professional and amateur cyclists who incorporate running into their training to some degree. Cycling superstar Primož Roglič reportedly bashes out a daily 20-30 minute morning jog, even during peak season, while professional athletes Adam Yates, Emma Pooley and Tom Pidcock have logged speedy running times in everything from the 5k to a full-blown marathon in recent years.

A sharp uptake in running is also common during the winter months. Being whipped around the face with icy headwinds doesn’t have quite the same appeal as riding during the summer, and it can be a handy way to keep fitness ticking over when the weather turns sour. But many cyclists fear the impact that miles covered on two legs, instead of two wheels, could have on their cycling performance. Is there such a thing as ‘too much’ running for cyclists? If so, how much is too much?

