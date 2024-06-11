I cycled my first 100-miles - it changed me: 5 things about the experience I’ll never forget

You don't have to only ride your bike to train for a 100 mile ride, but you do have to eat a lot to get to the finish line feeling strong, as Ellie Donnell found out

Ellie Donnell during her 100 mile ride
(Image credit: Ellie Donnell)
By
published

Completing your first century ride is a monumental milestone for any cyclist. One hundred miles is a mighty, unforgiving distance that pushes even the most experienced riders to their limits - but that doesn’t mean amateur cyclists can’t do it too. Five months ago, I signed up to UK sportive RideLondon to test that theory.  

I consider myself to be a fairly committed cyclist. I commute to work on my bike, I occasionally partake in long rides at the weekend, and last year I completed my first-ever cycling tour, clocking up a hefty daily mileage along the way. Cycling 100-miles in one day though? That was uncharted territory I was curious to explore.  

Ellie Donnell

Ellie Donnell is a contributing writer for Cycling Weekly and has written for a broad range of titles including Delicious Magazine, Co-op, The Independent and SquareMeal (where she currently holds the role of Managing Editor). While her specialism is in food and drink, Ellie is hugely passionate about fitness and practices a 'hybrid' approach to training covering running, weightlifting and cycling. Her love for cycling has flourished in recent years, causing her to purchase her first carbon road bike, participate in a duathlon and tackle a three-day cycling tour from Reading to Devon – although you’ll often find her doing laps of Richmond Park at the weekend.  

