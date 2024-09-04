Meet Elouan Gardon: Team USA Paracycling’s youngest member and newly minted Paralympic medalist

The Washington state teenager gave Team USA Paracycling its first medal of the Paris Paralympics, and will compete again on Friday

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

Just two short months ago, 18-year-old Washingtonian Elouan Gardon had never raced a track cycling event before and he wasn't part of the Team USA paracycling team either. Yet today, Gardon can call himself a Paralympic medalist, having won bronze in the men’s 4,000-meter individual pursuit C5 event at the Paris Paralympics over the weekend. In doing so, he gave Team USA Paracycling its first medal of the 2024 Paralympics.

Gardon competes in the C5 paracycling category; C1-C5 categories are defined as being for athletes who may have one or more disabilities such as cerebral palsy, competing with a prosthesis or limited movement of the upper or lower limbs.

