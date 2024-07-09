Niamh Fisher-Black wins summit finish on Giro d'Italia Women stage three

The Kiwi climber leads in SD Worx team-mate Lotte Kopecky for second place

Niamh Fisher-Black wins stage 3 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women
(Image credit: Getty Images / Luc Claessen)
By
published

Niamh Fisher-Black timed it to perfection to win the first summit finish of the Giro d'Italia Women, on stage three to Toana.

She followed an attack by Mavi García (Liv Jayco-AlUla) with two kilometres to go of the category-two climb to Toana, before dropping her inside the final kilometre as the gradients kicked up towards the finish.

