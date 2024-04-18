'I felt like I was the worst rider in the bunch' - Simon Carr dispels doubt with longest ever solo win at Tour of the Alps

Brit triumphs from lone 45km breakaway, after days of battling allergies

Simon Carr winning stage four of the Tour of the Alps 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

"Keep pushing hard on the pedals." That was the mantra Simon Carr repeated to himself as he rode for 45km alone, through the cold air, and on to victory at the Tour of the Alps on Thursday. 

The Brit’s attack was a historic one, the longest ever to make it to the line at the Italo-Austrian race since it began in its current form in 2017. The previous best was 26.5km, achieved by… Simon Carr, on stage five last year

