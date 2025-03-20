Lost out in the Unbound Gravel lottery? You’ll soon be able to ride Unbound along with Life Time’s other gravel events virtually on Rouvy

(Image credit: Life Time)
If you have dreamed of tackling the best gravel events in the U.S. but have been unlucky in the entry lotteries, you’ll soon be ride all of them, at your leisure and without ever having to leave your home.

Six of Life Time's iconic gravel events will soon come to the Rouvy virtual riding platform, enabling riders to enjoy those rugged, vast landscapes from anywhere in the world.

The Sea Otter Classic, Unbound, Big Sugar Gravel, Leadville 100, Crusher in the Tushar and the Rad Dirt Fest will all feature on the platform.

