Forget the superbikes of Unbound, meet the $180 Walmart bikes that survived the 200 miles across the infamous Flint Hills

'Gravel started because it was fun, and today it felt like we touched just a bit of that live wire,' commented the Rodeo Labs crew after nearly 17 hours on the single-speeds

Rodeo Labs pulled a stunt at Unbound: riding the 200-mile course on $200 beach cruisers
(Image credit: Rodeo Labs)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

 As the North American gravel season gets underway each year with Sea Otter and Unbound, so too does the debuting of new tech to shake up the gravel grinding world, from hybridized hydration vest-cycling kits to a 13-speed groupset to solid helmet straps

And yet, amid the bustling tech scene at these races, there are always a few reminders that at the end of the day, what’s important is finding joy in riding any bike at all

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸