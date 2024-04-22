8 odd, quirky and cool tech innovations spotted at the Sea Otter Classic

A kevlar wheel, an unusual aero bike, solid helmet straps, a bike made from recycled plastic bike, and more

Sava's Dream Bike
(Image credit: Daniel Palma)
Jump to category:
Daniel Palma
By Daniel Palma
published

After four action-packed days, the 34th annual Sea Otter Classic —North America's biggest bicycle gathering— packed up on Sunday evening. With 1,100 cycling brands in attendance, there was a lot to be seen and far too much for one person to take in. So while your North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook, provided her round-up of  noteworthy discoveries, I also put together a list of the unique, quirky and neat innovations that caught my attention. 

igus:bike

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Palma
Daniel Palma
Contributor

Daniel Palma spends most of his time working with cardiac patients in the hospital but has been growing his freelance photography and writing career over the past 6 years. Originally from Oaxaca Mexico, he and his family migrated to California to follow their career goals. He needed a method of transportation to get him places to photograph. So he found his way into cycling. Over the years, he competed in some local bike races were he made podium. You can find him photographing his mountain and gravel adventures, testing bike gear and editing photos for hours at a coffee shop. He wants to see more BIPOC in the sport of cycling and grow this amazing community. 

Latest