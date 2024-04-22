8 odd, quirky and cool tech innovations spotted at the Sea Otter Classic

After four action-packed days, the 34th annual Sea Otter Classic —North America's biggest bicycle gathering— packed up on Sunday evening. With 1,100 cycling brands in attendance, there was a lot to be seen and far too much for one person to take in. So while your North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook, provided her round-up of noteworthy discoveries, I also put together a list of the unique, quirky and neat innovations that caught my attention.

igus:bike

(Image credit: Daniel Palma)

igus sought out to develop a bike that requires no lubrication, no maintenance, is corrosion-resistant, all while being made of recycled material. The frame, bearings, and even the chain are all made out of recycled plastic.

There is still a small amount of metal components such as fastening bolts to hold it all together. The version pictured below integrates disk brakes for better stopping power. igus is starting with a single gear urban bike but it plans on having other versions with more gears and even an e-variant. Most of the bikes can be re-granulated and new material produced from the granulate.

Sava Bike's Dream Maker R7170 Di2

(Image credit: Daniel Palma)

Sava showcased its Dream Maker Aero Bike at the show with its unique one-piece handlebar fork. The brand claims this T1000 carbon fiber fork went through aerodynamic testing and its design reduces weight all while enhancing maneuverability. No data sheets were shared but it's interesting design certainly stood out.

(Image credit: Daniel Palma)

(Image credit: Daniel Palma)

Solid helmet straps by Highbar

(Image credit: Daniel Palma)

Highbar seeks to improve upon the widely used webbing buckle strap helmet system with this simple chin bar retention system made from soft malleable material.

Highbar believes its technology will help riders keep their helmets fitting properly without it shifting during rides and be secure in the event of a crash. The brand is currently working with helmet partners to integrate this technology into upcoming helmets. The plan is to implement Highbar into different discipline helmets, which can mean each helmet with the Highbar system may look a bit different. Release date to be determined.

5Dev UHD Conversion Kit, for Older Specialized Frames

(Image credit: Daniel Palma)

5Dev, a Southern California-based high-end component company showed us a glimpse of this prototype adapter/axle that can convert older Specialized frames to the new UHD (Universal Hanger Derailleur).

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Specialized is now making its newest frames UHD friendly, this kit is meant to help older Specialized frame owners be up to date with SRAM’s 1x transmission system. The company stated that it's not quite done with development but aims to have the adapters commercially available later this year.

(Image credit: Daniel Palma)

Two Hubs Prototype Kevlar Laced wheel

(Image credit: Daniel Palma)

The California-based retailer Twohubs cycling boutique pursues innovative technologies that "help cyclists of all abilities find more enjoyment in their cycling experience."

At the show just three products were being shown: 12 Speed Products' garage opener "Doormate" for drop and flat bars and the prototype wheel pictured with a web of spokes.

A rideable prototype of this wheel features kevlar spokes instead of the strings pictured and is said to provide the rider with an inch of suspension to cushion and smooth out rough roads.

Prototypes are currently being ridden and tested, and the brand hopes to show an actual rideable model at the show next year.

K-EDGE 1x Race W Chain Guide

(Image credit: Daniel Palma)

This newly released 1x Race W chain guide by K-EDGE is for bikes without a Braze-on adapter. This chain guide mounts directly to the frame's water-bottle mounting points. Riders will still be able to mount their water bottle cage on top. 1x frame owners won’t have to worry about dropper chains anymore.

Hiplock AX1000 Ultimate Anti-Angle Grinder Anchor

(Image credit: Daniel Palma)

Hiplok’s innovative new anti-angle grinder 1000 series features a new angle grinder-resistant ground and wall anchors as well as a U-lock developed to keep your valuable bike locked to the ground or wall to deter thieves away.

The anchor was designed to not allow a thief to angle- grind their way through any portion of the anchor. The anchor material is made from the same angle grinder disk eating material. There are many ways of keeping your precious bike safe but anchoring and locking it to the ground is next level security.

(Image credit: Daniel Palma)

Sinter Brake Bedding Machine

(Image credit: Daniel Palma)

Sinter, the Slovenia-based brake pad company believes that new brake pads aren't being bedded in correctly and created a machine to aid bike shop owners in the process.

"Bedding in" of disc brakes refers to the process of conditioning the brake pads and rotors to work together optimally. A proper process ensures that the brake pads and rotors mate properly, maximizing friction and braking performance. It also helps reduce noise and vibration during braking by creating a smooth contact surface between the pads and rotors.

The bedding in process typically involves gradually applying the brakes from low to moderate speeds, allowing the pads to transfer a thin layer of friction material onto the rotor surface. This helps establish a consistent contact patch between the pads and rotors, optimizing performance.

The sinter machine goes through six cycles, letting the operator know when to apply brake pressure and release.